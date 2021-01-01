Watch the video PM Modi Sumit Antil: Watch the video PM Modi talks to Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil; Prime Minister Modi appreciated Sumit Antil’s sense of flexibility; PM Modi speaks on phone with Gold Maiden winner Sumit Antil – You make the whole country proud
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned gold medalist Sumit Antil to congratulate him on his resilience in the Paralympics. India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit broke the world record three times in the final. He threw a historic 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb the platform.
He said, ‘I was not a very good wrestler. In my area, family forces you to wrestle. I started wrestling at the age of seven or eight and kept playing for four to five years. I was not such a good wrestler.
He said, ‘My life changed after the accident. In 2015, when I went to the stadium to meet people, I saw a para athlete. “If you have good quality, you can play in the next Paralympics,” he said. Who knows how to become a champion. ‘And that’s what happened. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said. I can’t express my feelings.
