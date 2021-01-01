Watch the video Rohit Sharma Fifty: Watch the video Rohit Sharma hit a half century in the 14th Test Rohit Sharma’s half century against England on the third day of the third Test; Rohit Sharma’s half-century: ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma shines on Headingley, scores a powerful half-century in a tough match

On the third day of the Headingley Test against England, hitman Rohit Sharma is working hard to save Team India in the second innings. He is the highest Test run scorer for India in the 2021 calendar year, not only has he batted against his image on the field, but he has also scored half-centuries.

He hit two fours in a row off the second and third balls of the 38th over. He then completed a brilliant half-century with a single. This was the 14th half-century of his Test career. He hit six fours and a six off 125 balls.



Meanwhile, he hit a powerful six to Robinson on the third man in the third ball of the 16th over. It was the 62nd six of his Test career. He also surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev’s record of 61 sixes. India now have the fourth highest number of sixes in a Test. Virender Sehwag (90), MS Dhoni (78) and Sachin Tendulkar (69) are ahead of him.

Rohit Sharma sixes: Rohit Sharma hit Robinson in such a difficult six, Kapil Dev left behind in the special list

England scored 432 in the first innings and took a strong 354-run lead on the third day of the third Test against India at Hendigle on Friday.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Kevin Pietersen’s prediction about Team India, Wasim Jaffer became a troll, fans happy

India’s first innings was reduced to 78, but England put up a big score of 121 off 165 balls with the help of 145 fours by skipper Joe Root. From India, Mohammad Shami took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Jaspreet Bumrah took two wickets each.

