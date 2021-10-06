Watch These 9 Movies and Shows Before Leaving Netflix in October

Stream it here.

‘Jack and Miri Make a Porno’ (October 30)

Rarely has a title been so precise in its description as it is here, and writer and director Kevin Smith (“Clerk”) tells the story of two longtime friends (Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks), desperate for cash. Which turns into the seemingly fascinating world of adult entertainment. However, the leering title and premise don’t tell the whole story. It’s not just some silly, gross-out sex comedy (though, to be sure, there’s a lot of it). As in his indie hit “Chasing Amy”, Smith knows there’s no such thing as “just sex”, and with the help of his charismatic lead, thoughtfully discovers when platonic dudes decide to take that big leap. If you do, what happens?

Stream it here.

‘Billy on the Street’: Seasons 1-5 (October 31)

Few contemporary comedians have a personality as distinctive as Billy Eichner. A frenzied, impatient pop culture connoisseur, he is quick with a quip and so sly with his insults that they often overdo his goals. Eicher is a fearless 21st-century personality, which makes it particularly amusing that he is best known for the “Man on the Street” interview – a comedic device that spanned Steve Allen and the early days of television comedy. Is. “Billy on the Street” is, on paper, at least one game show; He and his celebrity guests offer passersby the opportunity to win cash and prizes for answering questions and participating in their reindeer games. But the stakes are low and the games are silly; The show exists primarily as a vehicle for his unique sensibility and wit.

Stream it here.

‘Catch Me If You Can’ (October 31)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s apparent stoicism is one of his most appealing features—we all still think of him as a matinee heartthrob, even in middle age—and Steven Spielberg puts it in this bleak 2002 comedy Put to best use in the drama, which is based on the memoir. Con artist and fabulist Frank Abagnale Jr. (who, himself, may have been fabricated). DiCaprio’s Abagnale is a born swindler who poses as a doctor, lawyer and airline pilot while checking in across the country; The actor’s sensitive portrayal captures the gee-whiz possibility that made him so successful, while subtly conveying the pain underneath. Tom Hanks is in top form as a by-the-books Treasury agent on his tail, but the MVP is Christopher Walken, Oscar-nominated for an unusually understated turn as Abagnale’s absent father.

Stream it here.

“Legally Blonde” (Oct 31)

When this Reese Witherspoon vehicle hit theaters in 2001, a fair number of critics dismissed it as a lightweight, disposable fluff—an oddly appropriate response to the story of a young woman whose peers judged her. Underrated on the basis of looks and impressions. But as Elle Woods concluded, against all odds, at Harvard Law School, this summer comedy has become a cultural touchstone, thanks to its quotable dialogue, exquisitely revamped lead performances, and timeless message about self-determination in the face of adversity. Thank you.

Stream it here.

“Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You” (October 31)

The term “living legend” has been tied so freely that it doesn’t seem like a grand enough descriptor for Norman Lear, the now 99-year-old writer, producer, and philanthropist behind some of the most popular (and groundbreaking) television programs. Huh. in the 1970s, including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “One Day at a Time.” This energetic bio-documentary from directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady tells their story with the appropriate zest and pretentiousness, the thematic rather than the chronological approach that sets it apart from standard biographical performances.

Stream it here.