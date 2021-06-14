Watch this psychologist trick your brain into seeing black and white video in colour



The brain is an unimaginable organ and this viral video by a psychologist proves it but once more. Dr Julie Smith, a medical psychologist, has blown folks’s minds together with her new video. The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, had racked up over 4 million views on the platform and tips your brain into seeing a black and white video in colour.

Within the black and white video, she is seen sitting with an enormous cross on her head. “I’m going to trick your brain into seeing colour when there may be none,” she says as she begins the video. “Now this video is in black and white, however while you play it again it is going to be in full colour.”

She continues and asks us to concentrate on the cross. “By specializing in the cross, your brain goes to do one thing unimaginable,” provides the psychologist.

Watch the video right here:

To clarify the impact beforehand, she provides, “Overexposing the receptors in your eyes to sure colors causes the brain to see inverted colors when the black and white picture seems.” She asks to proceed specializing in the cross.

After which, as she’s explaining, the video adjustments from black and white to a wierd saturated impact. Folks on-line tried the phantasm with a various diploma of success.