Watch tonight: Eye on the Draft, a CBS News New York special

12 hours ago
NEW YORK — The NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, and the Jets and Giants have some big decisions to make. Each team will have two picks in the top 10. 

Join us tonight on our streaming service for a special preview presentation, “Eye on the Draft.” 

We’ll speak with experts about draft prospects for each team.

The special streams tonight at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York. 

