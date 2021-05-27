Watch two whole seconds of the increasingly real Uncharted movie



After greater than a decade in growth and a number of other administrators, launch dates, and scripts, the Uncharted movie increasingly looks like it could really, actually, for real turn into a movie we are able to watch, thanks partly to our very first footage (by way of Twitter user @Nibellion).

The sneak peek is on this YouTube video from Sony (timestamped right here if you wish to skip proper to it). Get excited:

Did you blink? If that’s the case, you may need missed the whole lot that occurred. I made a GIF to ensure you can see it.





Okay, so perhaps the two whole seconds right here aren’t that thrilling. And disappointingly, none of the footage reveals any of the Indiana Jones-inspired motion for which the Uncharted sport sequence is thought.

However seeing Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully really showing on digital camera is a promising signal that the Uncharted movie will actually come out after years in growth hell. And higher but, that is the second shred of proof we’ve seen this week that the movie is real: The New York Instances revealed a brand new picture of Holland and Walhberg in a scene collectively on Monday.

The movie is at present set to launch on February 18th, 2022. Right here’s hoping.