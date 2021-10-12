Watch Video British PM Boris Johnson Kevin Pietersen Michael Vaughan slams racial abuse of Englands footballers hooliganism against Italian fans after EURO 2020 final

Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after being tied 1-1 in regular and extra time in the Euro Cup final. England’s Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jaden Sancho missed the ball in the penalty shootout for hitting the goalpost.

After the defeat at the hands of Italy in the final of the Euro Cup, England’s supporters have done a very shameful act. This act of his has done damage to the image of the England team. In fact, racial comments were made on social media against the three black players of England who missed the penalty shootout against Italy in the final of the European Football Championship.

Not only this, after the end of the match at London’s Wembley Stadium, there was a lot of hooliganism from the fans of England. A video narrating his hooliganism is viral on social media. In the video, England supporters are seen kicking and punching Italian supporters who were leaving the stadium. They are seen beating them like animals. In the video, due to the large number of supporters of England, Italy’s fans are seen running for their lives. The viral video is not only embarrassing but also tarnishing the image of England across the world.

The England Football Association (FA) has condemned the language used by the players after racial comments were made on black players in England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned it. “The people responsible for such ghastly abuse should be ashamed of themselves,” Johnson tweeted. Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen also condemned such an act. Also raised the question whether in such a situation his country should get the right to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Pietersen was caught in the chaos after the Euro Cup final. Peterson tweeted, ‘Last night I was driving home with Dylan in my car, the situation was absolutely terrifying. Such behavior in 2021?? Use of abusive language for the players who give us so much happiness?? Do we really deserve (hosting) the 2030 World Cup?’

Michael Vaughan, another former captain of the England cricket team, was also very angry with such antics of football fans. He sought to expose social media users who made racial remarks. He tweeted, ‘Social media companies need to expose all accounts (social media users) who are abusing our England players…’

He said, ‘Expose the cowards of bullying. Must know how they like to be in the limelight… National newspapers should publish pictures of such people on their home page.

The English team has won hearts but their fans (or a section of them) have been an absolute disgrace. Online racist abuse of their players who missed penalties, booing the opponents national anthem and downright hooliganism against Italian fans .. shameful. pic.twitter.com/o768lQNfKu — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 12, 2021

Italy won the title after 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, one of the youngest players in the England team, missed a penalty. England failed to win any major tournament after the 1966 World Cup. This is the third time in a row that England have failed in a penalty shootout.

The England team had expressed their support for removing racial inequality by kneeling before their matches at the European Championships. The team also won the hearts of its supporters before missing out in a penalty shootout in the final, but the hatred came to the fore after not winning the title.

“We will continue to strongly support the affected players and call for severe punishment for those responsible for making racist comments,” the FA said in a statement. London’s Metropolitan Police also said it was investigating “derogatory and racist” comments on social media.