Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo smashed fan’s phone after Everton defeat, Now Apologies For Outburst

Portugal’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized for his outrage following Manchester United’s 0-1 loss to Everton in the Premier League. According to footage shared on social media, when Ronaldo was leaving Goodison Park on Saturday, he snatched the phone from a football supporter’s hand and threw it.

In a post on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo said, ‘I would like to apologize for my anger and if possible I would like to invite this supporter to watch a match at Old Trafford in the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.’ The kind of difficult moments we are facing, it is never easy to deal with emotions, he said.

“Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, restrained and set an example for the youth who love this beautiful game,” Ronaldo said. The video which shows Ronaldo snatching the phone from a supporter’s hand and throwing it has garnered 3.9 million views on Twitter. You can also watch that video below.

Manchester United’s season has been full of ups and downs

Let us tell you that Manchester United’s performance in the current season of the English Premier League (EPL) has been full of ups and downs. Manchester United are looking very difficult to break into the top four after their loss against Everton on 10 April. Manchester United are currently at number 7. Everton got three important points from the win. He is currently in 17th place.

Ronaldo was also injured during the match

What is also worrying for Manchester United is that during the match against Everton Cristiano Ronaldo were injured. In pictures viral on social media, blood was seen near Cristiano Ronaldo’s shin pad. After the end of the match, Ronaldo was seen leaving the field with a limp.

cristiano ronaldo He is the highest goal scorer in the history of professional football. Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Joseph Beacon (805 goals) last month. According to FIFA Records, Beacon scored 805 goals during his career.