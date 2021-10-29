Watch Video Due to ICC David Warner could not become Cristiano Ronaldo opener remove coca cola bottles From Table during press conferences T20 World Cup

Ronaldo, a fitness freak, removed bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him at a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Euro Cup match against Hungary. The 36-year-old striker picked up a bottle of water and said in Portuguese, ‘Agua.’

The intervention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) stopped Australian opener David Warner from becoming the world’s famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the example of Cristiano Ronaldo, Warner briefly removed bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him during a post-match press conference against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup. However, later he had to be put back on the table.

David Warner was the hero of Australia’s seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka. After the match he reached for the press conference. Two bottles of Coca-Cola were placed on the table in front of him. David Warner picked up both the bottles and removed them from there. However, seconds later, an ICC official sitting in front of him asked to put the bottles back on the table.

After this David Warner smiled and said, ‘Can I remove them. I have to keep them here though. He put back both the bottles and said, ‘If it’s good for Cristiano, it’s good for me too. This is correct.’

Ronaldo removes bottles of soft drinks from him during a press conference at the European Football Championships. According to reports, due to his doing so, the soft drink company had lost about four billion dollars. A video of Warner removing the bottles is also viral on social media. However, its effect is not yet known.

David Warner, 35, returned to form from the match against Sri Lanka. He scored 65 runs off 42 balls. It included 10 fours. He completed his fifty in 31 balls. On the basis of his innings, Australia achieved the target of 155 runs in 17 overs.

