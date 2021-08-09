Watch video Neeraj Chopra: Watch Neeraj Chopra old interview; Golden son Neeraj Chopra old interview viral; Don’t know what a spear is … Old video of Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra went viral

The Tokyo Olympics is dominated by Neeraj Chopra, who made history with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters. His old videos and photos are going viral on social media. BJP Yuva Morcha National Minister Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has shared an old video of the event. In it, Neeraj Chopra is seen talking about the debut of the spear.

Actually, the host asks him in English, what is the story of the beginning of the spear? On this, Neeraj asks questions in Hindi in a spot-on response style. Afterwards, in response, he stated that God felt that only a spear was needed. They used to play different games in the village, but when they went to the field and saw the seniors throwing spears, they started with them.



He further replied with great ease – I did not even know at that time what a spear was. It just started and I’m here. The host then asks a question about his long hair, who is the inspiration behind it – cricket Ishant Sharma or Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan? To this answer – no one … myself.

So cut the hair

It’s worth noting that there was a time when there was a lot of talk about long hair as well as his sport. But a few days before participating in a ‘grand event’ like the Olympics, Neeraj sacrificed his long hair.

Fully focused on his game, Neeraj didn’t want a bit of trouble in his throw because of his long hair. He just wanted to carry the weight of the spear on his shoulder. For many, getting a haircut may be a small thing, but for Neeraj, it was a big step. He loved his long hair, but he didn’t want a small hurdle between him and the Olympic medal.

