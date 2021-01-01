Watch Video Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, along with Prime Minister Modi and Virender Sehwag.
India’s Para High Jump Athlete Nishad Kumar won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad had earlier this year won a gold medal in the high jump T47 event at the Faza World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai.
Nishad Kumar Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar’s silver at Tokyo Paralympics, congratulated by veterans including Prime Minister Modi and Virender Sehwag
