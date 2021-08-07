Watch Video of Smriti Mandhana hit fifty in 35 balls Virat Kohlis fan Danielle Wyatt also scattered Team reached joined top The Hundred Womens – Video: Smriti Mandhana hit fifty in 35 balls, Virat Kohli’s fan scattered; Team reached ‘top’

Indian women’s cricket team’s star opener Smriti Mandhana hit fifty in 35 balls on the night of 27 July 2021. On the basis of her brilliant innings, Southern Brave Women defeated Welsh Fire Women by 8 wickets in the 8th match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2021. With this win, Southern Brave Women have 4 points from 2 matches. Northern Superchargers Women, who are at the top of the points table of the tournament, also have 2 matches 4 points.

In this match played at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens ground, Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten 61 runs at a strike rate of 156.41. Mandhana hit 5 fours and 3 sixes in her 39-ball innings. This is Mandhana’s second match in this competition. This is his first fifty. She could not even open an account in the match against Trent Rockets Women. In the match against Welsh Fire Woman, Virat Kohli’s fan and Southern Brave Woman’s second opener Danielle Watt also sparkled. He scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He scored 12 runs in 9 balls with the help of 3 fours.

In this match Southern Brave Women won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Welsh Fire Woman scored 110 for 7 in 100 balls. Hayley Matthews was the highest scorer from his side. He scored 33 runs in 20 balls with the help of 6 fours. Georgia Hennessy scored 23 runs in 24 balls with the help of 2 fours. Georgia Redmayne also touched the double figure.

Georgia Redmayne scored 15 runs in 20 balls with the help of a four. Apart from this, none of the Welsh Fire Women’s batsmen could touch the double figure. Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington took 2-2 wickets for Southern Brave Woman. Charlotte Taylor took one wicket for 19 runs in 10 balls.

Smriti Mandhana: Getting 110 runs, our bowlers and fielders were great…Lottie has been great as a head coach. She’s been in touch with everyone throughout the last one month. When I came into the set-up, I already felt I knew all the girls#TheHundredpic.twitter.com/oYHi2XKRt8 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) July 27, 2021

Chasing the target, Southern Brave Woman did not have a good start. Danielle Wyatt fell on the sixth ball. At that time only 16 runs were added to Southern Brave Woman’s account. In his place, Sophia Dunkley scored 16 runs in 16 balls and shared a 38-ball 42-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

3 sixes Smriti Mandhana lit up #TheHundred with a blistering knock for Southern Brave!pic.twitter.com/BEAUN4V6RI — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 27, 2021

When Sophia Dunkley was out, the team had scored 58 runs in 44 balls. Stephanie Taylor, who came in his place, scored an unbeaten 17 off 20 balls. He hit a boundary. At the same time, Smriti Mandhana stood at one end and Southern Brave Woman scored 112 runs for 2 wickets in 84 balls to win the match.





