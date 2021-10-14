Watch Video one who wins after losing is Rahul Tripathi Shahrukh Khan Baazigar praises this way turned such a game IPL 2021 DC vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets on the night of 13 October to enter the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. This match played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was breath-taking. It would not be wrong to say that KKR has reached the finals this time, so the credit goes to Rahul Tripathi.

At one point KKR’s team needed 6 runs in 2 balls to win the match. Then Rahul hit Ashwin’s hat-trick ball for a six and gave KKR a ticket to the final. After the match, Rahul Tripathi was highly praised on social media.

For this player of Shahrukh Khan, the hero of the film Baazigar, someone wrote, ‘The one who wins after losing is called Rahul Tripathi.’ Someone wrote, ‘Rahul’s name will be remembered.’ Someone wrote, ‘Rahul Tripathi’s name will keep on hearing it.’ Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan had said for Rahul Tripathi after playing a match-winning innings during IPL 2020, ‘Rahul Naam Toh Suna Hoga Hoga’. Many people also shared memes in praise of Rahul Tripathi.

Such was the thrill of the last 4 overs

KKR won the toss and decided to bowl. Delhi Capitals scored 135 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, KKR scored 123 runs in 2 wickets in 16 overs. He needed only 13 runs in 4 overs to win and his 8 batsmen were yet to be dismissed.

Rishabh Pant got the 17th over done by Avesh Khan. Avesh conceded just 2 runs in this over and also took the wicket of Shubman Gill. Now KKR needed 11 runs to win in 3 overs. He had 7 wickets to fall. Kagiso Rabada brings the 18th over. He gave just one run and showed Dinesh Karthik the way to the pavilion. Now the target was not too big for KKR. He needed 10 runs in 2 overs to win and his 6 batsmen were yet to be dismissed.

After this, Enrique Nortje brought the 19th over. Rahul Tripathi took 2 runs off his first ball and 1 run off the third ball. KKR needed 7 runs in 9 balls in the ball. Eoin Morgan was at the crease. He could not take a single run in the next two balls and got out in the last ball. Rishabh Pant gave the responsibility of bowling the last over to Ravichandran Ashwin. Rahul Tripathi took a run on the first ball, but Shakib could not take any run on the second ball and went lbw on the third ball.

Now KKR needed 6 runs in 3 balls. On the next ball, Sunil Narine was also caught by Axar Patel at long off. However, during this time the side changed and Rahul Tripathi came on strike. Now KKR need 6 runs in 2 balls. The excitement was at its peak. Ashwin was one wicket away from a hat-trick. The fans of both the teams were also holding their breath. Then Rahul Tripathi hit Ashwin for a six over long off and KKR reached the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in the second qualifier of IPL 2021 played in Sharjah. After this victory, Kolkata will now face Chennai Super Kings on Friday (October 15) in the final match to be held in Dubai.

Apart from Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill also played excellent innings for KKR. Venkatesh Iyer was adjudged player of the match. KKR at one point seemed to be winning in a one-sided fashion, thanks to the brilliant batting of Gill and Iyer. However, in the last 4 overs, the dice got turned and the match turned exciting.