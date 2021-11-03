Watch Video Pakistan team visits Namibian Dressing Room To Congratulate Them For Tough Fight PAK vs NAM

Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday, 2 November 2021, to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. This is his fourth consecutive win in the tournament. The victorious Pakistani team is being appreciated not only for the impressive but also for the work done after the match.

The team visited the Namibian dressing room after the match and congratulated the emerging team for its combative attitude. Namibia on the strength of its fighting spirit did not give a chance to Pakistan to achieve a one-sided victory. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video on its official Twitter handle.

In the video, Pakistani cricketers can be seen entering the dressing room along with an office-bearer and cheering the Namibian players. His sportsmanship is being praised a lot on social media.

In the match against Namibia, Mohammad Rizwan played an unbeaten innings of 79 runs. After the match, Rizwan said that our plan was to make a big score after a good start. Chasing the target after winning the toss, the start of the Pakistan team was very simple.

Pakistan had scored only 59 runs in 10 overs. However, till then not a single wicket had fallen. After this, the opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Rizwan added 113 runs to take their team to 189 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs.

After the team reached the semi-finals, Babar Azam said, ‘Today we came with a different strategy. Wanted the opening partnership to be long. We were successful in doing so. We have two good players in Hafeez and Hasan Ali. They will be crucial in the next phase of the tournament.

This is class from Pakistan. Namibia have shown why they—like many other emerging nations—should be given more opportunities on the world stage & it’s cool to see Pakistan acknowledge their efforts in the tournament. #T20WorldCup #PAK #NAM pic.twitter.com/SpArostc4T — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 2, 2021

Babar said, “It is important that we perform well in all departments. The dew caused some trouble in the fielding, but that is not an excuse. We need to perform better. Everything went according to plan. We are looking forward to the semi-finals. We will play our cricket with this spirit.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus said that he knew from the beginning that Pakistan’s team was world-class. Erasmus said, ‘We knew from the beginning that Pakistan’s team is very standard. They look like title contenders. We knew we would have to face a tough challenge. I think we did this for a long time.

Praising Pakistan’s batsmen, the Namibian captain said, “The shot selection of Pakistan’s batsmen was excellent. He showed his level at the end of the innings. Things are not going to be easy going forward. New Zealand (with whom to play the next match) are also very strong, but we will try to take the match as close as possible with confidence.