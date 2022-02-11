Sports

watch video rohit sharma told yuzvendra chahal What happened to you why not running properly Let’s run there

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
watch video rohit sharma told yuzvendra chahal What happened to you why not running properly Let’s run there
Written by admin
watch video rohit sharma told yuzvendra chahal What happened to you why not running properly Let’s run there

watch video rohit sharma told yuzvendra chahal What happened to you why not running properly Let’s run there

watch video rohit sharma told yuzvendra chahal What happened to you why not running properly Let’s run there

Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Viral Video: After the video went viral, some people misquoted Rohit Sharma’s shouting at Yuzvendra Chahal in this way. At the same time, some people argued that this may have happened due to the issue of over rate.

India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI of the 3-match series played on the night of 9 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this, Team India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This is Rohit Sharma’s first series win as a full-time captain. A video of Rohit Sharma is viral on social media after the match.

In this video, Team India spinner Yuzvendra is seen shouting at Chahal. From watching the video, it seems that he is a little unhappy about Chahal’s fielding. He is seen shouting and asking Chahal to go to the right place for fielding. This incident happened in the 45th over of West Indies’ innings. The special thing is that in the next over itself, the West Indies team was all out for 193 runs.

In the video, Rohit Sharma is saying, ‘Kya hua hai tere ko, why not run away properly, let’s run away.’ Rohit was fielding at the slips at that time, so this instruction given to Chahal in a loud voice was captured in the stump mic. After the video went viral, people also expressed their reaction to the incident.

READ Also  Tasnim Mir 1st Indian girl to become junior world Number 1 in BWF rankings Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu

Some people are calling it wrong to shout at Rohit’s chahal in this way. At the same time, some people argued that this happened due to the issue of over rate. Actually, Team India was taking a lot of time to complete its stipulated overs. For this Rohit was also warned by the umpires. People argue that there might be a delay in setting the fielding, that is why Rohit Sharma must have got angry.

Talking about the match, Nicholas Pooran took over the command of the West Indies team in the second ODI. He won the toss and decided to bowl. India lost three wickets early, but then KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav put on a crucial 134-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Due to this, the Indian team was able to score 237 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs.

Chasing the target, the West Indies were never seen in the driving seat. They lost wickets at regular intervals and the entire team returned to the pavilion for 193 runs in 46 overs. Shamrah Brooks was his highest scorer. He got out after scoring 44 runs.


#watch #video #rohit #sharma #told #yuzvendra #chahal #happened #running #properly #Lets #run

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Griezmann points finger of blame; admits Messi said he had 'screwed him'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment