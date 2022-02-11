watch video rohit sharma told yuzvendra chahal What happened to you why not running properly Let’s run there

Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Viral Video: After the video went viral, some people misquoted Rohit Sharma’s shouting at Yuzvendra Chahal in this way. At the same time, some people argued that this may have happened due to the issue of over rate.

India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI of the 3-match series played on the night of 9 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this, Team India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This is Rohit Sharma’s first series win as a full-time captain. A video of Rohit Sharma is viral on social media after the match.

In this video, Team India spinner Yuzvendra is seen shouting at Chahal. From watching the video, it seems that he is a little unhappy about Chahal’s fielding. He is seen shouting and asking Chahal to go to the right place for fielding. This incident happened in the 45th over of West Indies’ innings. The special thing is that in the next over itself, the West Indies team was all out for 193 runs.

In the video, Rohit Sharma is saying, ‘Kya hua hai tere ko, why not run away properly, let’s run away.’ Rohit was fielding at the slips at that time, so this instruction given to Chahal in a loud voice was captured in the stump mic. After the video went viral, people also expressed their reaction to the incident.

Some people are calling it wrong to shout at Rohit’s chahal in this way. At the same time, some people argued that this happened due to the issue of over rate. Actually, Team India was taking a lot of time to complete its stipulated overs. For this Rohit was also warned by the umpires. People argue that there might be a delay in setting the fielding, that is why Rohit Sharma must have got angry.

Talking about the match, Nicholas Pooran took over the command of the West Indies team in the second ODI. He won the toss and decided to bowl. India lost three wickets early, but then KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav put on a crucial 134-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Due to this, the Indian team was able to score 237 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs.

Chasing the target, the West Indies were never seen in the driving seat. They lost wickets at regular intervals and the entire team returned to the pavilion for 193 runs in 46 overs. Shamrah Brooks was his highest scorer. He got out after scoring 44 runs.