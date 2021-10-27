Watch Video Shoaib Akhtar walks out LIVE TV Show Pakistan owned PTV show after being asked to leave T20 World Cup Pakistan vs New Zealand

Shoaib Akhtar said that the anchor of the show treated him badly after Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. insulted them. Due to this, 46-year-old Shoaib Akhtar got up from the live show. He removed his microphone and left.

Shoaib Akhtar left the live show of the Pakistani government-controlled TV channel PTV midway. The former Pakistan fast bowler himself tweeted in this regard. He has accused the anchor of misbehaving during the program. Akhtar resigned from his post of cricket analyst during the live show as the anchor had asked him to leave.

The host of the show Nauman Niaz did not try to stop him. Nauman did not show any reaction and the program continued. However, other guests present at the event were Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Aaqib Javed and Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir.

There was a ruckus on social media after Akhtar left the program. People asked Nauman Niaz to apologize. Videos of an argument between Akhtar and Niyaz were shared on social media. Akhtar clarified his position by posting on Twitter on Wednesday.

Akhtar tweeted, ‘There are many videos doing the rounds on social media, so I thought I should clarify my position. Nauman showed rudeness. They asked me to leave the programme.

He said, ‘It was very embarrassing, because with you were stalwarts like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower and some of my contemporaries and seniors were also sitting on the set. Lakhs of people were watching this program.

Akhtar said, ‘I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying that I am pulling Nauman’s leg with mutual understanding. I thought Nauman would also politely apologize and we would continue with the programme. He refused to apologise. After that I had no other option.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

and seniors and millions watching. I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr noman’s leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show ,which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice . — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

The problem arose when Akhtar did not pay heed to the host’s question. Akhtar, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, started talking about Haris Rauf and praising Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars and its coach Aaqib Javed.

Nauman Niaz tried to stop him even once. He got irritated with Shoaib Akhtar. He told Shoaib Akhtar that he is not paying attention to him and he will not tolerate it.

The host anchor said, ‘You treated me badly and I am telling you that now you can leave the show.’ After that the break was taken. Akhtar later apologized to other experts and then announced that he was resigning from PTV Sports.