Watch Video Super Smash New Zealand cricketer Nathan Smith took surprising catch on boundary line Amazing in bowling too Wellington winning starts in Tournament

Nathan Smith also garnered accolades in his bowling. He sent two Canterbury batsmen to the pavilion. Apart from Nathan, Hamish also took 2 wickets, while captain Michael Bracewell took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs.

New Zealand bowler Nathan Smith presented excellent fielding on 26 November 2021. He took a brilliant catch on the boundary line. Not only this, he also did wonders in bowling and took two wickets for the opposition team. Nathan did such a great performance in the opening match of Super Smash 2021-22, New Zealand’s domestic T20 cricket league.

The opening match of the tournament was played between Canterbury and Wellington at the Hagley Oval ground in Christchurch. Canterbury captain Cole McConchie won the toss and elected to bowl. His decision proved to be wrong.

Electing to bat first, Wellington scored 177 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the entire Canterbury team could score only 150 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Wellington got 4 points from this win. Nathan Smith did this feat on the third ball of Canterbury’s innings.

Chad Bowesk Bracewell and Ken McClure opened the innings for Canterbury. Hamish Bennett brings the first over from Wellington. On his third ball, Kane tried to hit a six.

The ball was going over the boundary, but Nathan Smith came in the middle. He first jumped to stop the ball from going inside the boundary, then immediately came out of the boundary and caught the ball before it fell to the ground. Kane had to return to the pavilion without opening an account due to the brilliant fielding of Nathan.

Jack Boyle scored the highest 31 runs for Canterbury. Blake Coburn contributed 29, Henry Shipley 25, Cole McConchie 12 and Matthew Hay contributed 11 runs. Apart from these, none of Canterbury’s batsmen could touch the double figure.

Earlier, for Wellington, wicketkeeper Finn Allen scored 57 runs in 30 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. He completed his fifty in 22 balls. Apart from opener Allen, Luke Georgeson scored 30 runs in 22 balls.

Captain Bracewell scored 27 runs in 17 balls. James Gibson was dismissed for 22, Logan van Beek 17 and Nick Greenwood of the Netherlands scored 14 runs.

For Canterbury, Ed Nuttall of New Zealand took 3 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs. Matt Henry, Henry Shipley and Captain McConchie managed to take a wicket each.