watch video yuzvendra chahal dhanashree verma tied in bond of marriage on this day chahal forget his name marriage anniversary wife react craziness

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are currently in Kashmir. Dhanashree recently shared some pictures with Chahal on social media. In this, both were seen standing between the soldiers of the army.

Yuzvendra Chahal forgot his own name on the wedding anniversary. Seeing this the mind of his wife Dhanashree Verma was also baffled. We are not saying that. Chahal and Dhanashree have themselves admitted this on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal, the veteran leg-spinner of the Indian cricket team, married Dhanashree Verma on 22 December 2020.

On the first wedding anniversary, both of them have congratulated each other by posting videos on their respective social media. Chahal has shared a video with his wife on his Instagram. In the video, he acts to forget his name. However, later Dhanashree reminds him of his name.

Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the video with 3 laughing emojis, ‘After spending a year when you forget your name. Happy wedding anniversary to you wife. Thank you for always supporting me.’ You can watch the video posted by Chahal below.

On the other hand, Dhanshree Verma also shared a video on her Instagram. He and Chahal are in this video. Chahal is making strange sounds and talking about eating junk food like Coca-Cola, Potato Chips. Dhanashree holds her head after hearing Chahal’s words.

Dhanashree wrote in the caption of the video, ‘When you are on a diet and your partner is eating all kinds of junk food, then I have such a match up with them. Happy wedding anniversary Yuzvendra Chahal.’ You can watch the video posted by Dhanashree below.

Chahal’s wife wrote in the caption of the picture, ‘Today met the real hero. Was a wonderful experience. Thanks everyone for this. Jai Hind.’ Let us tell you that after marriage last year, Chahal and Dhanashree went to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for honeymoon.

If we talk about Chahal’s work front, then he is away from Team India at this time. Recently, Chahal has been released to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in retention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. There are reports that Chahal can join the team of the new IPL franchise Lucknow.