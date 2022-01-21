Watch Warthogs Run For Their Lives As Leopard Attacks



Warthogs in South Africa noticed a leopard virtually too late as the massive cat ambushed them. (Watch the video under.)

However the warthogs accelerated and darted to discourage the leopard simply seconds into the chase at Kruger Nationwide Park.

Commenters on Newest Sightings’ YouTube video, shared Tuesday, famous how surprisingly fast the warthogs are.

The result was no shock to Nadav Ossendryver, the founding father of Newest Sightings, which shares wildlife footage. “Eighty p.c of hunts are failures,” he informed HuffPost. “Prey animals are very quick, however in addition they have stamina.”

The leopard dashed at a piglet initially, however the predators are cautious of grownup warthogs due to their tusks, “which might simply kill a leopard,” Ossendryver stated. “I’ve seen that myself.”

On this pursuit, rating one for the warthogs.

“Sightings like this are what makes all of it price it!” Jan-Louis Human, who shot the footage with photographic information Moosa Varachia, informed Newest Sightings.

