Watch: Wild elephants walk 500 km after escaping natural reserve in China



A herd of Asian Elephants, who had escaped a natural reserve in Pu’er metropolis in Yunnan province in December final yr, have now walked for over 500-kilometre and had been noticed approaching the Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. A number of movies of the wild elephants roaming throughout the farms and cities have gone viral on social media, triggering worrisome reactions amongst netizens.

Some movies captured the elephants crossing roads at night time amid busy visitors, whereas others confirmed the large creatures strolling by way of the wilderness. It’s not but clear why they’ve left their natural dwelling, or the place they plan to go, in accordance with state information company Xinhua, CNN reported

Watch the video right here:

A herd of untamed elephants has been roaming into cities in southwest China. The animals have trekked 310 miles (500 km) north from a nature reserve. https://t.co/PJFxYYP2vB pic.twitter.com/CFjX3Yg3u4 — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2021

Authorities in China have arrange limitations to maintain these animals away from residential zones. These measures embody strategically parking vans round river banks, including electrified wire nets in rivers, and luring them with meals. They hope these additions will information them again to the mountains. No casualties have been reported, added the information web site.

This herd has been the topic of amazement and marvel for a lot of, with some questioning if it is a consequence of local weather change.

