Watch: Zeenat Aman recreate Do Lafzon Ki Kahani boat scene during her special appearance on Indian Idol 12

Zeenat Aman graced the singing fact expose Indian Idol 12 on Sunday, 6 June as a transparent visitor. The episode witnessed some worthy performances from the contestants, whereas the stale actress moreover performed on just some of her songs. Few motion pictures shared by Sony TV on Instagram captures the yesteryear actress performing with the singers on the stage.

She participated inside the tune ‘Attain Lafzon Ki Kahani’ from the 1979 movie that moreover featured Amitabh Bachchan inside the lead. Submit the expose, Zeenat Aman spoke about her trip and the way special the episode grew to become as soon as. “It felt very attractive, coming on this stage. It grew to become as soon as all very special for me,” she acknowledged in for certain one in all many flicks.

Check out the posts right here