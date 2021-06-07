Watch: Zeenat Aman recreate Do Lafzon Ki Kahani boat scene during her special appearance on Indian Idol 12

Zeenat Aman graced the singing fact expose Indian Idol 12 on Sunday, 6 June as a transparent visitor. The episode witnessed some worthy performances from the contestants, whereas the stale actress moreover performed on just some of her songs. Few motion pictures shared by Sony TV on Instagram captures the yesteryear actress performing with the singers on the stage.
She participated inside the tune ‘Attain Lafzon Ki Kahani’ from the 1979 movie that moreover featured Amitabh Bachchan inside the lead. Submit the expose, Zeenat Aman spoke about her trip and the way special the episode grew to become as soon as. “It felt very attractive, coming on this stage. It grew to become as soon as all very special for me,” she acknowledged in for certain one in all many flicks.
Check out the posts right here
Speaking about her efficiency on the traditional songs ‘Attain Lafzo Ki Kahani’ and ‘Bhor Bhaye’, she shared that the little issues accomplished by the contestants get pleasure from been fantastically introduced to her.
For the size of her efficiency, she grew to become as soon as thought of sitting in a ship recreating the sequence from ‘Attain Lafzo Ki Kahani’. “The boat grew to become as soon as recreated, that entire scene. Danish (contestant Mohd Danish) gave me a flower. There get pleasure from been these little, little, pretty issues. When a contestant performed the tune from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (‘Bhor Bhaye’), I remembered the second. It grew to become as soon as introduced so fantastically,” Aman added inside the video.
Alongside with the contestants, Indian Idol judges, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya get pleasure from been moreover captured taking part in her efficiency on stage.
The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress grew to become as soon as remaining thought of in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat that launched in 2019. She’s going to be subsequent thought of in Kapil Kaustubh Sharma’s break thriller titled Margaon: The Closed File. This upcoming movie is a tribute to crucial creator Agatha Christie’s work. Aman shall be thought of taking half inside the function of an neutral entrepreneur inside the film.
