Watches and Music: A Harmonious Match

In the late 1990s, when Daniel A. Spitz was a student in the Swiss Watchmakers Education and Training Program (better known as WOSTEP) in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, he visited the Audemars Piguet factory in near Le Brassus.

“I was trying to explain to them, ‘Do you have any idea of ​​the disposable income and the number of watch collectors in music? “said Mr. Spitz on a recent video call from his home in Gun Barrel City, Texas, about an hour’s drive southeast of Dallas. “” If you collaborated with musicians, how many more people would realize what a great timepiece is? They just looked at me like I was crazy.

Oh, how times (and the tunes) have changed!

Over the past few years, many Swiss watchmakers, including Audemars Piguet, have forged partnerships with artists, DJs, awards shows, music festivals and even recording studios that emphasize the fundamental link between music and timing. (Let’s not forget that the Italian word “tempo” comes from the Latin “tempus”, which means time.)