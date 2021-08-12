Watches and Music: A Harmonious Match
In the late 1990s, when Daniel A. Spitz was a student in the Swiss Watchmakers Education and Training Program (better known as WOSTEP) in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, he visited the Audemars Piguet factory in near Le Brassus.
“I was trying to explain to them, ‘Do you have any idea of the disposable income and the number of watch collectors in music? “said Mr. Spitz on a recent video call from his home in Gun Barrel City, Texas, about an hour’s drive southeast of Dallas. “” If you collaborated with musicians, how many more people would realize what a great timepiece is? They just looked at me like I was crazy.
Oh, how times (and the tunes) have changed!
Over the past few years, many Swiss watchmakers, including Audemars Piguet, have forged partnerships with artists, DJs, awards shows, music festivals and even recording studios that emphasize the fundamental link between music and timing. (Let’s not forget that the Italian word “tempo” comes from the Latin “tempus”, which means time.)
This is a subject that Mr. Spitz is uniquely qualified to tackle. Former guitarist of the pioneering thrash metal group Anthrax, he left the group in 1995 to become a watchmaker, a passion he attributes to a childhood spent tinkering with Swiss watches in his grandfather’s jewelry and watches store in the region of Catskills in New York.
(He returned to Anthrax from 2005-2008 for a reunion cycle, then quit music for good. “My carpal tunnel syndrome keeps me from playing for long periods of time,” he said.)
Carpal tunnel syndrome hasn’t stopped Spitz from designing and making about three personalized wristwatches a year, with prices starting at $ 128,000 and a waiting list approaching two years. Doing a full watch at a time saved him from doing repetitive tasks with his hands, he said, but when there was a problem he would stop and work on something else.
Speaking about the intrinsic link between music – particularly his heavy metal brand – and high-end mechanical watchmaking, he underscored the focus, precision and ambition that both fields demand. “When you want to be one of the best guitarists on the planet, you lock yourself in your bedroom for years and play and you play and you play – you have to understand that,” Mr. Spitz said. “It’s the same in watchmaking.
When it comes to the Swiss, the connections struck a chord – just look at a few recent sponsorships, thematic collections and even product collaborations.
In 2019, Audemars Piguet became a global partner of the Montreux Jazz Festival (a role previously held by the Swiss brand Parmigiani Fleurier). In the same year, the watchmaker launched a music program to support emerging musical artists and create musical experiences for audiences around the world.
Before the end of the 55th edition of the festival on July 17, the brand continued this mission by presenting a live performance by Montreal hip-hop duo Les Lyonz, staged in the foothills of the Swiss Alps around Montreux.
American watchmaker Bulova, owned by Citizen Watch, established itself in the mainstream music industry in 2016, signing agreements with the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy to create and distribute watch collections featuring the logos of the Grammys and Latin Grammys. .
He even made special edition Grammy watches for the new winners, with dials crafted from the same custom alloy that was used for the ceremony’s gramophone-shaped prize, a substance called Grammium.
“It’s not just about selling a watch,” said Jeffrey Cohen, general manager of Bulova. “It’s about selling an atmosphere or a feeling. “
Even though the pandemic has generally made it impossible to enjoy this vibe at live events, many brands have created virtual music experiences throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021. Bulova, for her part, continued her video. Three-year “Tune of Time”. series highlighting emerging musicians, produced in partnership with Universal Music Group. And Zenith teamed up with electronic music DJ Carl Cox last fall to host a private Zoom DJ set for some 50 clients in Mexico.
“Obviously, you don’t get the same result when you do it online,” said Julien Tornare, CEO of Zenith, in a recent phone call. “You miss the atmosphere, you miss the real sound, you miss the interaction with the artists. But between doing nothing and that, we left with that.
For Geneva watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, which signed a long-term agreement in 2018 with Abbey Road Studios, the London recording site made famous by the Beatles, the pandemic has been more difficult to navigate. “It definitely put a stop to the customer experience,” said Laurent Perves, international sales director and brand marketing director.
Before the pandemic, Vacheron Constantin used the recording complex as an event space (as if to celebrate the debut of its Fiftysix collection in 2018). More intriguing, however, was what the brand did with its La Musique Du Temps collection of ringing watches launched in 2019: Vacheron asked sound engineers at Abbey Road to record each guard’s unique sound imprint. “time, their watches revised, we can reproduce the exact sound,” Mr. Perves said.
This type of project is a more sophisticated endeavor than just a sponsorship to raise a brand’s profile, said Silvia Belleza, associate professor of Gantcher commerce at Columbia Business School in New York City, where she studies how consumers are doing. indicate their status. “If you can show why there is a connection between the measurement of time and music or sound,” she said, “it’s not just placing the brand name near an event or event. ‘a cultural activity, you actually create a story. “
But, do any of these collaborations actually sell watches?
“The goal here is to bring something more to our customers in terms of experience, content, access and storytelling,” said Perves. “Getting the message out and educating people about what we do is important to us. “
(Executives might not say it, but of course this kind of community development is a mainstay of the industry’s modern sales strategy.)
Although if watchmakers wanted to determine return on investment, they are unlikely to be able to.
“I’m not going to lie – it’s very difficult to quantify,” Ms. Belleza said. “It’s not like you have a store at a music event and can count the number of watches you sell. The comeback is more about brand awareness, visibility, connection with high-end businesses – not the number of watches sold in the short term. “
Instead, watchmakers who create sensory experiences fueled by music – even, or especially, when the music doesn’t match the brand’s image (like Mr. Spitz’s Anthrax hits, like “I’m the Man “from 1987) – can form long- term connections with existing customers and recruit new customers along the way.
Take it from Lee Garfinkel, a creative advertising director who has used music throughout his career, often in unexpected ways.
In 1995, he created a television commercial for Mercedes-Benz with Janis Joplin singing “Oh Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz” on the soundtrack.
“At first the dealer group went crazy,” Garfinkel said in a recent phone call. “Why are you using this screaming woman to sing about my cars?” But in my mind, it was a great way to help people wake up and realize that something new and different was going on. “
