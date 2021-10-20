Watching TV will also become expensive from December 1 Congress leader took a jibe at Modi bear regarding petrol and diesel

According to the new guidelines of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRI), people will have to pay 35-50 percent more to watch channels like Sony, Star Plus, Sports, Zee and Colors. At present, you have to pay Rs 19 for these channels. Now their price will be between 24 to 30 rupees. These channels will not be included in any package.

Opposition parties, who have been continuously protesting about the increase in the prices of petrol-diesel and cooking gas, have now got another issue. The public will now have to spend more money for entertainment as well. They will now have to pay a little more charge to watch their favorite programs on TV while sitting at home. Cable-DTH rates are going to be revised from 1st of next month. The new rates will be applicable from December 1. Regarding this, Congress leader Srinivasi BV@srinivasiyc It has been said by tweeting that “Oh Lord !! Now Modi ji has reduced his ‘beard’ too.petrol-diesel‘ But when will Modi ‘reduce’ the tax?

This will make consumers think to watch new and entertaining programs. Right now consumers watch and enjoy the programs of their favorite channel for Rs 300, but now they have to pay at least Rs 500. Cable and DTH rates were increased earlier in 2019. Due to this, 40-50 percent of the viewership at that time was reduced.

However, the trend of people has moved towards OTT more than cable and DTH. There they already get the things they like without any hindrance. OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hot Star, Net Flix and Sony Liv are showing the latest programs to the youth first. All this is available on Smart TVs and Mobiles.

At present, in the election season, the opposition has got another issue to raise its voice against the ruling party. With this on the issue of inflation, you will be able to give more edge in the elections. Cable TV and DTH are in almost everyone’s homes. Obviously, the implementation of the new rates will increase the burden on the people.