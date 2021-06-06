Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to headline Warner Bros action film Emergency Contact

Watchmen large title Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is decided to headline Emergency Contact, an action characteristic quandary up at Warner Bros Footage.

The film shall be produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks and Beau Flynn’s Flynn Footage, reported Time limit.

Emergency Contact shall be quandary in opposition to the underground tune scene in Austin, Texas.

Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks are moreover attached to construct up the film.

Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen will moreover govt accumulate the film.

The actor shared his pleasure to be an ingredient of the film on social media

Thought this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya)

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the duo on the abet of DC’s Sunless Adam, personal written the film and should light moreover be credited as govt producers alongside with Scott Sheldon.

Chanel Bowling is overseeing the manufacturing for FlynnPictureCo.

Abdul-Mateen will subsequent be thought of in Candyman and Matrix 4.

(With inputs from Press Imagine of India)