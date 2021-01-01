Water Lakes in Mumbai: Water in Mumbai: Lakes supplying water to Mumbai are 82 per cent full, 17 per cent more than last year – Mumbai Lakes are 82 per cent more than last year

The seven lakes that supply water to the metropolis (Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulshi) have accumulated about 82 per cent water. This will provide easy water supply to Mumbai by May 2022 next year.

The lake area received average rainfall in August, while July received record rainfall, which improved the water level in the lakes. As of 6 a.m. on August 14, 1180421 MLD (81.56 per cent) of water has accumulated in all the seven lakes, which is 17 per cent more than last year’s 937326 MLD (64.76 per cent). At the same time, 1343590 MLD (92.83 per cent) was accumulated during the period in 2019. There is 10 percent less water than that.



Where how much water

Out of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai, 156592 MLD (68.97 per cent of the total storage capacity of the lake) has accumulated in the Upper Vaitarna till the morning of 14th August. Similarly, Modak Sagar has 117081 MLD (90.81 per cent), Tulsi 8046 MLD (100 per cent), Vihar 27698 MLD (100 per cent), Tansa 144358 MLD (99.50 per cent), Bhatsa 560215 MLD (78.13 per cent), Madhya Vaitarna Lake 166432 MLD. (86%) water has accumulated.

Water average fine

These lakes supply Mumbai with 3850 MLD of water per day. Ajay Rathore, Chief Engineer, BMC Water Supply Department, said that the average water in the lakes is fine. We expect even better rains in the next month and a half, which will further increase the water level in the lakes. This year’s rains will not cause a water crisis next year. The BMC assesses the water level of the ponds and the rainfall in the pond area on a weekly basis.

Water condition in ponds

On October 1, the lakes should have a storage of 1447363 MLD of water. Water is supplied to Mumbai on the same principle.

The water storage in the lakes on 14 August 2021 was 1180421 (MLD). In 2020 it was 937326 (MLD) and in 2019 it was 1343590 (MLD).

