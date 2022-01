Water main break in Glenmont





GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Police Department confirmed that there is a water main break in Glenmont. The break is reportedly along Glenmont Road and is affecting residents in the area.

It is unknown when the water main break will be fixed. The water department is currently on scene working on the incident.

