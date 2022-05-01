World

Water main break in Rensselear

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working on repairs to a water main break on Third Avenue (Route 151) between Thomas Street and Adams Street. Officials said Third Avenue will be closed to all traffic until further notice.

According to DPW, residents on Third Avenue between Thomas Street and Adams Street will be without water until repairs can be completed. Additionally, vehicle traffic between the City of Rensselaer and East Greenbush is asked to use the Columbia Turnpike (Routes 9 & 20).

Residents in the Southern part of the city may experience reduced water pressure and are encouraged to conserve water use as much as possible they said. Crews will be working through the night until repairs are completed. Residents can contact DPW at (518) 858-2377, with any questions.

