Water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenue

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEW10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say intentionally and repeatedly rear-ending a vehicle traveling northerly on Highland Avenue. Clayton McKinney, 39, of Queensbury, was arrested on December 31, following a police investigation.

According to police at about 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sheriff’s responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue near Lower Warren Street in the Town of Queensbury. Officers determined that McKinney, the operator of a 2009 GMC repeatedly rear-ended a 2013 Honda CR-V causing that car to cross into the southbound lane.