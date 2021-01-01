Water on Mars: Water on Mars by NASA Persevere Rover

The US Space Agency’s Chikati rover collected samples of rocks on Mars that may contain answers to important questions about the existence of life. Rock samples taken by the rover in the Jezero crater were formed due to the density of volcanic lava. Scientists believe that when there was water in the Jezero crater, it must have gone into its inner layers, and it is possible that there will be only salt left after the water dries up.According to NASA’s ground team, rock samples contain salts that can be formed when groundwater changes the composition of pre-existing minerals. As water evaporates, salt can remain. NASA says salt can also contain water. If this happens, they can be used as ‘time capsules’ that can tell about the weather on Mars and the possibility of life.

According to scientists, it can happen that when there is water in the pit or when the water in the pond stays inside the rocks after it dries up, the ground water reaches. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Why is the Jezero Crater special?

NASA has selected the Jezero Crater for this mission because research has shown the possibility of water here. This increases the chances of ever having life here. Ancient life can also be found in the mud of the pit, and it is possible that if future life on Mars is possible, a glimpse of it can also be seen here.