Water sprinkled in Yamuna river before Chhath, Congress leader said – Kejriwal’s ninja technique

The opposition has also accused the Delhi government of playing with the faith of the people regarding the poisonous water of Yamuna river. In the midst of all this political and religious upheaval, the condition of the Yamuna river that has come to the fore makes me think.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, the Aam Aadmi Party government is on the target of people for the poisonous foam in the Yamuna river in Delhi. At the same time, the opposition is also fiercely attacking the Kejriwal government. Let us tell you that water is being sprinkled on the foams by the Delhi Jal Board to eliminate them in toxic foams. So that the foam can be removed.

Regarding this, Youth Congress President Srinivas Biwi wrote in a tweet, “Kejriwal’s new ninja technique.” Apart from this, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote tauntingly, “Alternatively, fans can also try, or chant Go Foam Go. It would have been funny if this situation wasn’t a seriously toxic situation.”

Please tell that the water of Yamuna river is at toxic level in view of Mahaparva Chhath. In such a situation, people are targeting the Delhi government. At the same time, to deal with this situation quickly, the Delhi government has sprinkled water on the foams in the river, so that the foam can be eliminated. Apart from this, barricades have also been installed to prevent the toxic foam from coming towards the ghat in the river.

It is worth noting that a day ago, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had questioned the Kejriwal government regarding the poisonous foam and said that Kejriwal has polluted Yamuna ji and himself is roaming in other states. With air pollution, there is a dip of faith in the poisonous foam. He wrote that in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is being celebrated everywhere on the river ghat. But this is not the case in Delhi because every year the AAP government tells lies. His focus is only on promotion.

Please tell that during Chhath Puja people are forced to take bath in the poisonous water in Yamuna river. Significantly, the dangerous foam floating on the Yamuna River is caused by the rise in ammonia levels and the high phosphate content. This foam comes from industrial wastes that are discharged into the Yamuna river.

Regarding this, BJP leader Amit Malviya had said that the devotees performing Chhath Puja are compelled to take a dip in the poisonous water of Yamuna river. There are more number of people celebrating Chhath in Delhi. It’s a shame this kind of situation.