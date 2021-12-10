Water warrior Uma Shankar Pandey convener of Jal Village Jakhni Bundelkhand told water is tomorrow save drop by drop water management and conservation

Water has been given to us by nature as a priceless free gift. It is not possible to imagine animals and nature without water. All the living beings on earth depend on water for their life. The taste in the tree, in the fruit, in the grains, in the leaves, in the roots, is the juice, all that is due to water. To ensure that the water of the field remains in the field, a bund was made, trees were planted on the top of the bund, the farmers of Jakhni Jal village of Bundelkhand took an initiative to save water with the community without the help of the government. The initiative was small but worthwhile.

Water Warrior Uma Shankar Pandey

Water is the basis of life. Water is life, water is priceless, water is unique. Water is omnipresent, water is extraordinary, water is national wealth, water is God, water is Shiva, water is Shankar, water is nectar, water is power, energy. Only water purifies on the basis of religion. Indian culture is worship-oriented. Water is essential for the purity of worship. Water has spiritual powers. All the old civilizations of the world were born near the water, that is, on the banks of rivers. All the old cities of the world are situated on the banks of rivers. If there is water, there is tomorrow, save drop by drop.

There are 10360 rivers in India, according to an estimate, 30 years ago, there was a water storage capacity of about one crore 1 kilometer. There are four main sources of water – rivers, lakes, ponds, wells. The medicine of every merge is water. The world is facing water crisis. Everyone has to think about how to deal with this problem, what strategy should be made. There is a drinking water crisis in front of 200 million people in the world, humans need to drink more than 3 liters of water per day. Thousands of children in the world die every day due to lack of pure water. Due to lack of water, human beings suffer from deadly, dangerous diseases.

Jiva, life and water have an intimate relationship with each other. The role of fog, hail, snow and frost is important for maintaining the water cycle. If water did not have the property of becoming steam, then the world would not have got water at all. Everything in the world shrinks in winter except water. But water expands in winter, becoming 10% more when it freezes. The temperature of everything in the world is measured by the standard of water temperature. It became clear from the churning of the ocean that there is both nectar and poison in the water. Water is a major contributor to the world economy. Water always flows downwards and makes its own way. Human body consists of 70% water, milk contains 88 percent water, potato contains 80 percent water, green vegetables, leafy vegetables contain 96% water.

According to a United Nations report, as many liters of pure water are not available for drinking as many people have mobiles. In the Vedas, the Dharma Shastras have been warned about water conservation in the past. For the first time in India, the exploration of groundwater was started in 1959 with the help of the US government. First National Water Policy in 1987, Second Water Policy in 2002, Third Water Policy in 2012, Fourth Water Policy in 2019. The most popular word of today’s era is water. Water is a national asset, water has been given to us by nature as a priceless free gift. It is not possible to imagine animals and nature without water. The life of all the living beings in the earth is dependent on water, in the trees, in the fruits, in the grains, in the leaves, in the roots, the taste, the taste, all that is due to water.

Goswami Tulsidas Ji Maharaj has said in Ramcharitmanas that

‘Kshiti, water fountain Gagan Sameera.

Body made of five elements.

Kabir das ji says

Water bubbles, the caste of the mind.

Seeing it, it will be hidden, as all the parbhat.

Rahim das ji says

Rahim says, value water, for there is nothing without it.

Do not get bored with water, pearl, manush, chun.

So water is a wonderful substance in the world. It is said in the Vedas that water is life in the world, water is the god, whose devotional service fulfills all desires, since ancient times, we have been praying in praise-

Ganges! Ch Yamuna! Chava Godavari! Saraswati!

Narmade! Indus! Kaveri! Jale smin sannidhi kuru.

Keeping the water clean is the worship of the water god. From birth till death, water has the biggest place in our life. All the deities reside in the water, so when any religious ritual takes place, the first thing in it is the worship of the Kalash or the Kalash Yatra. When our ancestors and parents have gone to visit the four dhams or visit Ganga Jamuna, they may or may not have brought anything, but they definitely bring water from the pilgrimage, that is, water is the most sacred. Around 250,000 people worldwide die every year due to drinking unclean water. Despite having 71% water on this earth, only 2.5% is potable water. If water crisis is to be dealt with then water has to be respected, instead of the government, every person will have to try to save water from his level.

The speed with which the population is increasing, the demand for water is increasing, at that rate the reasons for increasing water sources are decreasing. Water may be considered as Himalaya, sea, ice, river, but it is water, a thin streak of water gives a new ray of hope. The importance of water is not only in our lives but also in music. Mahakavi Kalidas used water in choosing ragas like Meghdoot, Tansen ji Megh Malhar.

There are about 800,000 species living on Earth by the grace of water, about 2200000 species living in salt water in the ocean. The Himalayas provide 63.1% of the total water of our country. The water that nature has given us for free, we have made it a commodity for sale in the market. Bottled water has become a part of our lives today. Bottled water was introduced in the US city of Boston in 1767 as a business tax.

The first patent for the mineral water method was obtained in 1809 by Joseph Hawking of America. The bottled beverage business started in India in 1949. In 1965, the Vishwa Hari brand began to be manufactured in India. Bottled water appeared in government forums and meetings until the 1990s. The sale of bottled water was started by Indian Railways in 2002. Then the total cost of 1 liter bottle of water which is available in the market for Rs 20 is less than Rs 3 after adding all the expenses. Obviously no other business has this much profit.

The important fact is that there is no guarantee of the quality of this bottled water. Earlier, water pandas were appointed at the stations to provide water, nowadays water points have been opened at the stations to sell water. 1 liter ranges from Rs 15 to Rs 150 per litre. The French brand of water we drink called Evian, our big players of cricket, costs Rs 600 per bottle in the market. A bottle of water from a Japanese company costs Rs 2600 per liter for older people.

In India, water was a civilization, a culture, water gives shelter, it also causes destruction. Water connects the society, it also breaks, due to lack of water, one million people from the village of India migrate to the city every month, today in 40 countries of Central Asia and South Africa, many crores of people live in their country due to lack of water. have left and gone to other countries.

Talking about India, seeing that the water problem is not being solved, the government has started work by planning to connect the rivers. To solve the public problem, the government made big plans, but when the plans will be visible at the ground level, it has to be seen. There are frequent disputes between the states of India over water.

The settlement of the division of Kaveri, Jamuna, Sutlej, Vyas, Krishna rivers is half of the judicial system of India. If we do not warn in future about water, then world war is sure. We have tied rivers of water in dams. If we go to the dams, then 56 big dams in Ganga, 26 big dams in Yamuna, 5 big dams in Narmada, 30 medium dams, 130 small dams have been built in small and big rivers of the country, almost 5592 have been built.

The Uttarakhand High Court has accorded human status to Ganga Yamuna in March 2017. The problem of water came in the rural area after 1960, when we stopped drinking water from the well, we started using tap water, due to excessive exploitation of ground water, the quality of ground water increased, the country under river valley water project There are 24 major projects going on in different states by damming rivers. The idea of ​​interlinking rivers to save the country from drought and floods was given by engineer KL Rao in 1972. In 1982, the National Water Development Agency was formed. Due to excessive exploitation of ground water, the water level is going down day by day.

Water is not available even at 430 feet in Indore, Ujjain at 550 feet in Madhya Pradesh. In the Punjab of five rivers, people are forced to drink bottled water. Out of 97134 villages in Uttar Pradesh, more than 6,000 villages do not have drinking water. This is the region of Ganga Yamuna. Out of 10 tube wells dug in Kutch region of Saurashtra, 6 tube wells did not get water at 1260 feet depth. In the Pali area of ​​Rajasthan, there has been talk of sending water by train from Jodhpur to desert areas in 12 cities and 128 villages. In India’s four metropolitan cities, 90 crore liters of dirty water is generated every day.

There were several lakh ponds and wells alive in our country before independence. The ponds and wells did not get any grant from the government. The society used to do cleanliness on the basis of the guarding community. After independence, the traditional water sources ended. 60% of ponds are only on paper, 90% of wells have no water. is in dead condition. Who is responsible for this? Rivers should be connected for water in the country. Dams should be built, but how the village’s wells and ponds should be alive again, this is not a plan, it is a necessity. Responsible people of the state, society, government will have to think to implement the schemes on the ground. There has been an ancient tradition of water conservation at the community level in India, under which small and big ponds, reservoirs, ravines, lakes, wells were built and maintained by the community.

To ensure that the water of the farm remained in the field, a bund was built, trees were planted on the top of the bund, the farmers of Jakhni Jal Gram took an initiative with the community without the help of the government. The initiative is small, but the slogan given for ground water conservation is ‘farm pe wed, wed pe tree’ are many such examples.