Waterspouts Over the Great Lakes Dazzle Onlookers

There are two types of waterspouts: tornadoes, which start as tornadoes on land and travel over water, and fine weather, which is more common and forms over open water and goes up to the sky.

The highest number of waterspouts recorded for a single day was 82 on October 1, 2020, the Waterspout Research Center said. Globally, 610 waterspouts have been spotted this year, according to the center.

Last year, the Great Lakes produced 232 waterspouts from late September through early October, setting a record, according to GreatLakesNow.org.