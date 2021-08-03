Waterspouts Over the Great Lakes Dazzle Onlookers
Mother Nature gave residents and visitors along the Great Lakes an unusual sight over the weekend, after what meteorologists called a waterspout outbreak was spotted.
A total of 52 waterspouts were counted on Sunday on Lakes Erie, Huron and Ontario, according to the International Waterspout Research Center. At least one waterspout caused minor damage as it moved toward shore. Images of the waterspouts were shared widely on social media.
In the Great Lakes, waterspouts are commonly seen from August to October, when the water is warmest.
There are two types of waterspouts: tornadoes, which start as tornadoes on land and travel over water, and fine weather, which is more common and forms over open water and goes up to the sky.
The highest number of waterspouts recorded for a single day was 82 on October 1, 2020, the Waterspout Research Center said. Globally, 610 waterspouts have been spotted this year, according to the center.
Last year, the Great Lakes produced 232 waterspouts from late September through early October, setting a record, according to GreatLakesNow.org.
Waterspouts are also common in Florida and the Mediterranean.
