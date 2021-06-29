Wattpad 9.19.0 APK for Android – Download



The Wattpad app is a great platform to write and share your stories as well as discover stories by other people. It is a free online community, where people can share poems, articles, novels, short stories, fanfiction, etc. You can discover stories in over fifty languages from writers around the world.

Wattpad is an android application that will enable users who love reading books to reach millions of eBooks. Wattpad is free to download but the books come in both paid and free versions. It is a widely used e-book application around the world. With very large content offering a lot of options for users. Kind of like Kindle but offering more for free.

You can find hundreds of books of different genres with free and paid versions. In Wattpad, you can also add a book you are like in your private library. The books that you currently read can be saved to continue later on. It also saves your spot in a book automatically so you will never need to worry about losing your point of reading.

Wattpad app Interface

The Wattpad app has five main tabs at the bottom of the screen.

First is “discover” where we can find the trending books and works in various genres and also can search for books.

Second is the “library” which contains the books which we add to offline, and it is private.

The third is “create” which lets us write our work, and while writing the story we can add a cover to the story, and also add a photo to different parts of a story. You can also add a URL.

The fourth part is the “updates” section which is further subdivided into ‘notifications’, ‘news feed’, ‘messages’.

The fifth and final part is “our profile”, which consists of about us, our works, and the reading list.

There are books, stories, and poems that you can download for free in each category in practice. In practice, you can share your own stories, books, and poems. Users can also contact their favorite authors, rate, and comment on books and stories, and contact other users and chat about books. You can visit the Wattpad website for more information.

You can write stories and publish them for others to read. We suggest you try this application which will be very useful for mobile users who are enthusiastic about literature. To download the app just click on the button above to start the download.