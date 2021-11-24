Waukesha Death Toll Rises to 6 as Suspect Is Ordered Held on $5 Million Bail

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Reserve Police Officer radioed a disturbing report. Outside the Rotary Building in Riverfront Park in Waukesha, Wis., Two people saw a brawl, possibly involving a knife.

Within seconds, several officials said they would go there. The dispatcher told them to hurry. But when the first patrol arrived, near the place where the kayaks are rented during the less cold months, whatever quarrels may have taken place ended.

“I’m near the Rotary building and the baseball diamond,” the officer said, his voice muffled. “Nothing here.”

About a minute later, panic spread on the police scanner. The driver of the Maroon SUV was charging from the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main Street, not far from the park, hugging a marching band member and a convoy of dancing grannies. He did not stop.