Waukesha Death Toll Rises to 6 as Suspect Is Ordered Held on $5 Million Bail
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Reserve Police Officer radioed a disturbing report. Outside the Rotary Building in Riverfront Park in Waukesha, Wis., Two people saw a brawl, possibly involving a knife.
Within seconds, several officials said they would go there. The dispatcher told them to hurry. But when the first patrol arrived, near the place where the kayaks are rented during the less cold months, whatever quarrels may have taken place ended.
“I’m near the Rotary building and the baseball diamond,” the officer said, his voice muffled. “Nothing here.”
About a minute later, panic spread on the police scanner. The driver of the Maroon SUV was charging from the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main Street, not far from the park, hugging a marching band member and a convoy of dancing grannies. He did not stop.
At least six people were killed and more than 60 were injured in what became known as the “Parade” attack on Sunday evening. Brooks (39). He said he had escaped from a nearby domestic dispute that may have involved a knife – a clear reference to an earlier incident in the park.
Mr Brooks, who shouted at the defense while appearing in his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, was charged with five counts of first-degree manslaughter and ordered $ 5 million in cash bail. Prosecutors said they learned of the sixth death of an 8-year-old boy on Tuesday and were considering filing another murder charge.
“There are no words to describe the threat this defendant has posed to our community,” said Susan L. Oper, Waukesha County District Attorney, told the court where she cited intelligence accounts that said Mr Brooks was running deliberately. Among the people.
“He was told to stop by police officers,” Ms Oper said. “They risked their own safety and tried to get in front of the car to stop him. Everything was done to stop him – and he just kept going to the side of the road, causing death and destruction. “
Court Commissioner Kevin Costello, who presided over the bail hearing, granted the plaintiffs’ request for 5 million bail.
“This is a very serious case, this household has an extraordinary history – running away, hurting people, disobeying court orders, disobeying criminal laws, just not following our social norms,” Mr Costello said.
Mr Brooks’ lawyer told the court a little, but told the court that his client was poor. Mr Brooks, who wore a dark green vest and a white face mask, hung his head for most of the hearing.
On Tuesday, while some of the victims were hospitalized, Waukesha residents were still trying to reconcile what had happened in their normally quiet downtown over the weekend. As public schools in the Milwaukee suburbs reopened on Tuesday, flags were flown at half-staff and buses displayed the message “Waukesha Strong.”
Police have given only limited details about the attack, and have not answered questions about whether a fight in the park was a domestic incident in which Mr Brooks was accused of fleeing. Within minutes of the attack on the Waukesha Police Scanner feed published online by Broadcastify, no similar controversy was discussed.
Greg Leggett, who lives half a mile from the end of the parade route, said he called police after he came across a stranger on Sunday evening, then identified as Mr Brooks, standing on the porch next to him. Mr Leggett said he had just returned home from the parade, where he and his family saw an elderly woman in an SUV flying through the air and landing on the curb in front of them, apparently dead.
“I knew he was looking for someone and I thought he was the man in the parade because he was going in that direction,” Mr Leggett said.
When he first went to see his neighbor and Mr. Brooks, Mr. Leggett felt something was wrong. His neighbor, he said, whose doorbell camera had recorded footage of their encounter, was unaware of the discovery at the time.
“I didn’t care if he was a man or not,” said Mr. Leggett.
Without saying a word, Mr. Leggett stood in the back of his house and went into a dark corner to dial 911. Mr. Brooks, he said, “was just looking at me funny.”
Mr Leggett added: “When I went to the corner, he was looking around to see where I was going.”
To the dispatcher, Mr Leggett said, “The man you are looking for, I believe, is at my neighbor’s house.”
Within minutes of calling 911, he said, the police were there. Mr Leggett said he and his friends got into their car and saw officers take Mr Brooks into custody.
“They were carrying a gun and telling the man to raise his hand,” Mr Leggett said Tuesday. “It was fast.”
Mr Brooks, who did not speak in court, had been repeatedly arrested in the Milwaukee area for several years, with defendants and police resisting various charges of battery and domestic violence. Prosecutors on Tuesday spent several minutes describing his criminal record in several Wisconsin counties, as well as a sex offender in Nevada, where he has an active warrant for his arrest and was recently arrested in Georgia.
A woman who had a child with Mr Brooks nearly two decades ago said in an interview on Tuesday that his temper flared easily. She spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media. She did not want to have a public relationship with Brooks, she said, adding that she knew he had anger problems, but he had never been abusive.
A few weeks ago, Milwaukee County prosecutors said Mr. Brooks deliberately killed another woman he knew and fled with a Ford escape.
The plaintiffs stated that they had erred in recommending 1,000 cash bail in that case. Mr Brooks posted the bail, then was remanded in custody for a few days while awaiting transfer to Waukesha County for a warrant issued for unpaid child support. He was sent to a prison in Waukesha on November 16 and was released later that day after being told by a judge that he had missed out on support payments after being jailed in Georgia.
A few days after his release, on a festive night, Mr. Brooks returned to Waukesha with the beloved parade returning from an epidemic and the children lined up on the street. Police officers and the plaintiffs said he inflicted maximum damage by entering the parade route.
“It appears that either the panic or something happened, or the act was intentional for whatever reason,” Mr Costello said. “You’re not doing well under pressure.”
Shaila Diwan And Robert Chiarito Contributed to the report. Kitty Bennett Contributed to research.
#Waukesha #Death #Toll #Rises #Suspect #Ordered #Held #Million #Bail
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.