Waukesha prides itself on having an identity that sets it apart from Milwaukee.

Waukesha, a city of about 70,000 people, is only 20 miles west of Milwaukee, but its residents are proud of their hometown identity.

Waukesha was founded in 1834 along the Fox River, an area famous for its natural springs, which have healing properties. In the mid-1800’s, those fountains attracted wealthy visitors, including Mary Todd Lincoln.

And yet, despite being known as “Spring City”, Waukesha later evolved into a large blue-collar community, with factories including Waukesha Foundry, SPX Transformers, Metaltech and others.

In recent years, the surrounding region has become more politically conservative. Waukesha is known as one of the “WOW” counties around Milwaukee (the others are Ozouki and Washington) which is a major battlefield in Wisconsin, the narrowest of the battlefield states themselves.