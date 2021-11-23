Waukesha prides itself on having an identity that sets it apart from Milwaukee.
Waukesha, a city of about 70,000 people, is only 20 miles west of Milwaukee, but its residents are proud of their hometown identity.
Waukesha was founded in 1834 along the Fox River, an area famous for its natural springs, which have healing properties. In the mid-1800’s, those fountains attracted wealthy visitors, including Mary Todd Lincoln.
And yet, despite being known as “Spring City”, Waukesha later evolved into a large blue-collar community, with factories including Waukesha Foundry, SPX Transformers, Metaltech and others.
In recent years, the surrounding region has become more politically conservative. Waukesha is known as one of the “WOW” counties around Milwaukee (the others are Ozouki and Washington) which is a major battlefield in Wisconsin, the narrowest of the battlefield states themselves.
“If Wisconsin is the bellwether state for the November general election, the county of Waukesha could be the most important area of the state,” the New York Times’ political correspondent Estad W. Herndon wrote in July 2020.
Waukesha and other well-educated, prosperous counties north and west of Milwaukee have been under Republican landslide for decades, while other northern states have rejected suburban democratic change. Yet when then-President Trump easily won Waukesha County in 2020, his margin fell by more than five percentage points compared to 2016, and President Biden came to the fore in Waukesha.
The city made headlines in 2014, when two 12-year-old girls who wanted to get the liking of a fictional character named Slender Man brought a classmate to a park and stabbed her 19 times, much to the shock of Waukesha’s parents.
The girls told authorities they believed Slender Man was real, he lived in a mansion in Northwoods, Wisconsin, and needed to kill them to prove himself worthy of him. He was charged as an adult with attempted murder.
#Waukesha #prides #identity #sets #Milwaukee
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.