Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to killing six and injuring more than 60



Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday to more than 70 counts for allegedly plowing his SUV into revelers last year, killing six and injuring dozens.

Brooks, 39, wore a surgical mask and a red jumpsuit during the two-minute proceeding in Waukesha County Circuit Court. He sported a shaved head and his wrists were handcuffed in front of him, as he chatted with his defense lawyer and flipped through papers at the defense table.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and Commissioner Kevin Costello set his next court date for March 11.

Brooks faces six counts of intentional homicide and other charges for the carnage that unfolded Nov. 21 after officers received a report of a fight in a nearby park that they later learned was between Brooks and his ex-girlfriend.

Minutes later, Brooks allegedly veered his red Ford Escape into the parade route as Detective Thomas Casey yelled for him to stop and pounded on his hood.

Brooks allegedly accelerated, zigzagging through the crowd, mowing down women and children.

At one point a person landed on the hood of the Escape and Brooks allegedly slammed on his brakes, launching the victim in front of his car. He then drove over the victim, according to Casey’s testimony at a probable cause hearing last month. An officer fired three shots at Brooks’ vehicle, but he continued to tear through the crowd.

The youngest victim to die was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. Five others – Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81 – were also killed. More than 60 people were injured, including scores of children.

A few days before the deadly ambush, Brooks – who has a 50-page rap sheet in Wisconsin– was released from jail on $ 1,000 bail for allegedly running over his ex-girlfriend in Milwaukee, leaving tire marks on her leg.

Minutes before the massacre, Brooks had a fight with the same ex-girlfriend, she later told investigators. Brooks was furious that she had been talking to other men and gave her a split lip and a black eye before allegedly turning his car and rage on revelers.

At the time of the horrific attack, Brooks was also out on $ 500 bail for a 2020 Milwaukee case for allegedly opening fire on his nephew.

Milwaukee’s embattled Democratic district attorney, John Chisholm, came under fire for recommending Brooks’ release on $ 1,000 bail in the domestic violence case. He called the bail amount “inappropriately low” and made a mistake by a rookie prosecutor.

But a Gadget Clock digital analysis showed that suspects are often released on low bail for serious felonies in Milwaukee.

Brooks is being held in lieu of 5 million bond.