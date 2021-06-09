Wayne Lineker, 59, cuts a laid-back figure as he joins a host of scantily-clad women for a boat ride



He’s sometimes surrounded by avid partygoers and scantily-clad women at his seashore membership, O Seaside Ibiza.

And Wayne Lineker, 59, reduce a relaxed figure on Wednesday as he joined a host of bikini carrying women and male buddies for a motor boat ride on the Spanish island.

The silver fox was seen carrying a white tee and cream shorts as he sat on the foot of the boat in entrance of his group of mates.

His slim-fitted tee uncovered his assortment of arm tattoos and contrasted in opposition to his beaded bracelets.

Wayne rocked black round shades, defending his eyes from the solar, and showcased his wealth with a Richard Mille watch.

The youthful brother of soccer legend Gary Lineker, swept his silver locks over to the aspect and sported a rugged stubble.

The younger women behind him have been seen carrying skimpy swimwear and hats whereas the boys opted for darkish T-shirts and caps.

Wayne is believed to be single and he appeared on the 2020 sequence of Celebs Go Relationship in hopes of discovering his excellent match.

His co-star Chloe Ferry, 25, claimed in Could that Wayne nonetheless needs to marry her after they joked they have been engaged in a flirty Instagram submit following the present.

Chatting with The Solar, the Geordie Shore star mentioned: ‘If Wayne may get his approach and marry me he would.’

She added: ‘He’s one of my greatest mates in the entire world. I really like him a lot. We get on so effectively however we’re simply mates.’

It comes after smitten Wayne not too long ago instructed the publication that Chloe can be becoming a member of him in Ibiza for the summer season in order that they might spend a while collectively.

However Chloe retracted the vacation plans in her newest interview and mentioned that she did not assume it could be doable for her to get to the celebration island.

‘We’re not a couple by the way in which. He needs. We’re simply mates,’ the fact star added as she put the ultimate nail of their romance coffin.

In the meantime Chloe hinted on Sunday that she has cut up from Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner following a short-lived romance.

The separation got here after he was reportedly messaging glamour mannequin, Apollonia Llewellyn, begging to satisfy up.

The Geordie Shore star, 25, went Instagram official with the actor, 21, in Could throughout her Portugal break and instructed they have been engaged.

However The Solar reported Owen was sliding into the [Instagram] DMs of the OnlyFans mannequin, simply days earlier than he went public with Chloe.

A supply instructed the publication: ‘They met when she was an additional on Hollyoaks. Owen had his eye on Apollonia as quickly as he noticed her on the set of Hollyoaks and slid proper into her DMs.

‘He has been determined to get her to go on a date with him and was attempting to pin her down in late April and early Could. They made plans a few instances however the climate and work acquired in the way in which.

‘Chloe clearly has no concept what he was as much as earlier than going official along with her and has been telling everybody how into him she is.’

In response to the insider, he started ‘placing the strikes’ on Apollonia straight after his cut up from The Apprentice star, Camilla Ainsworth.

Following the bombshell revelation, Chloe stopped following Owen on social media.

MailOnline have reached to her and the Hollyoaks star’s reps for additional remark.

Over? In the meantime the fact star hinted on Sunday that she has cut up from Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner following a short-lived romance which she introduced to the world in Could