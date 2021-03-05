Waze Carpool 2.38.0.1 APK for Android – Download



Save money and the planet with Waze Carpool and take the extra cars off the road to reduce carbon emissions. This Ride-Sharing Service app lets you join up with multiple people in order to reduce the prices of your trip. Use this service to commute the rush hour to the office at a reduced price but at high speed.

To simplify assembling your pool, Waze Carpool users set their work and home locations and the app connects drivers and riders who have the majority of their route in common. This way your driver will not have to go out the way to pick up pool riders. And you will not be wasting time because everyone one of you will have almost the same destination.

Download Waze Carpool app

To simplify things when looking to Waze Carpool for the week ahead through its app you have multiple facilities. You can see people’s full names, work locations, and schedules to make plans of pooling in. Riders can flag days where a ride is needed and send requests to multiple drivers in a queue to increase their chances.

You can ride or drive for the Waze carpool service through its app. The Waze Carpool services are currently available in Brazil, Israel, Mexico, and the US. And if you are out of these regions then you can only wait for it. Getting started is easy, just download the app by clicking on the button.

Install the file once the download finishes. Tap the button in the lower-right corner to set up your driver profile. You’ll enter your home and work addresses for your commute and the times you leave home in the morning and work in the evening. You can also enter your work or school email address to carpool with co-workers or fellow students.

Similar to its Maps app which is also run using the data provided by the public. The Waze Carpool app works on the same principle where the users regardless of them being riders or drivers make the most of the service by providing accurate info and connecting through the app in a new way. Let us know if you used the app and if you liked it by rating and commenting below.