WB board exams: West Bengal board exams start from today, internet closed in many places – west bengal madhyamik wb board exams internet closed in sensitive areas from today

West Bengal board exams have started from today. The West Bengal government has temporarily banned internet service in some parts of the state on the day of the 10th board exam. An official said on Sunday that this was being done to prevent fraud in board exams. This is being done against the backdrop of question papers exploding on social media platforms in 2019 and 2020 within hours of the commencement of examinations in various districts including West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Education (WBBSE), Malda and Murshidabad. Said Sunday. Is.The board conducts the exam, but the exam was not held last year because of Kovid. A statement from the intelligence service said that in the coming days, the Internet could be used for illegal activities (related to exams). The notification, however, did not name the affected areas.

Text, pictures, and videos are not allowed on the Internet. These restrictions will apply on March 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The 10th board exams in the state will be held on these dates.

The decision will be taken as per requirements, the official said. However, phone calls and SMS services will not be banned. According to a source, the internet service had been shut down earlier in the day of the test, but it was not announced. Board Chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, “The Board has no role in this decision. It is purely an administrative decision taken by the State Secretariat.”

Ganguly said the 2019 and 2020 secondary examination papers were not leaked because the ‘leaked’ papers and the actual examination papers were different. “It simply came to our notice then. We request that you inform us of any such initiative in the future.

The state has also taken other steps to ensure that students do not use inappropriate means during the exams. According to the latest guidelines issued by the board regarding the exam, candidates cannot go to the toilet within one and half hours from the start of the exam, earlier candidates were allowed to leave the class after 45 minutes. The student was accused of hiding books in the toilet.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at several examination centers for surveillance. Ganguly said the steps were taken to prevent fraud in the exams. About 6,21,931 female students and 4,96,890 female students have registered for the matriculation examination in the state.