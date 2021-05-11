WB Health Recruitment 2021 for 30 Staff Nurse Posts under COVID-19 Urgent Project @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details





WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Division has invited software for 30 posts of Staff Nurse on short-term foundation, completely for COVID Ward of Raiganj Govt. Medical Faculty & Hospital, Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 18 & 19 Could 202l.

Candidates holding requisite academic qualification together with B.Sc. Nursing or Common Nursing and Midwifery with further eligibility can apply for WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details:

Memo No RMCH/518

Date: 11.05.2021

Vital Date:

Date of walk-in-interview: 18 & 19 Could 2021.

Emptiness Details:

Staff Nurse-30 Posts

Eligibility Standards:

Instructional Qualification

Accomplished GNM coaching course from an Institute acknowledged by the Indian Nursing Council West Bengal Nursing Council. OR

The candidate ought to have accomplished B.Sc. Nursing Course.

The candidate should be registered under WB Nursing Council.

Candidate ought to have proficiency in Native Language.

Age as on 01/01/2021:

As much as 40 Yrs

Remuneration (Consolidated per 30 days):

Rs. 17,220l- (Seventeen Thousand Two Hundred Twenty solely) per 30 days

The right way to Obtain:

Go to the official web site of West Bengal Health Division i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/profession

Go to the Recruitment Part accessible on the house web page.

Click on on the hyperlink Checklist “Discover for engagement of employees nurse, RGMCH” given on the Residence Web page.

A New Window will open the place you’re going to get the PDF of the specified Notification.

Candidates ought to take print out of the PDF and save a duplicate for future reference.

WB Health Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

The right way to Apply:

and eligible candidates can seem for walk- in- interview scheduled on 18 & 19 Could 202a at 11.00 AM to three.00PM on the venue-LT-1 of Raiganj Gort. Medical Faculty & Hospital, Raiganj.