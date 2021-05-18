WB Health Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 55 Medical Officer Posts before 24 May





WB Health Job Notification 2021: West Bengal Health has invited functions for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 24 May 2021.

WB Health introduced job notification for the submit of Medical Officer has been launched formally. MBBS cross can apply for this job opening. Because of some unavoidable circumstances, the stroll in interview couldn’t be held on 12 May 2021 and the stroll in interview is to be held on 24 May 2021 at 12:00 Midday onwards for engagement of Docs/Specialist Docs for the COVID Hospital in the District Howrah for COVID-19 associated duties, for two months in phrases of Order vide dated 06 May 2021 of the Secretary to the Govt. of West Bengal, Division of Health & FW, HS (MA) Department.

Vital Date:

Publish Notification Date : 18 May 2021

: 18 May 2021 Walk-in-interview Date: 24 May 2021, 12:00 midday

West Bengal Health 55 Medical Officer Emptiness Particulars

Normal Responsibility : 50 Posts

: 50 Posts CCU/HDU: 05 Posts

Eligibility Standards for 55 Medical Officer Job

Academic Qualification:

For extra particulars eligible qualification, age restrict, expertise and so forth. please go to official web site http://www.wbhealth.gov.in/.

Choice Process: Choice will likely be primarily based both Written Examination/Interview.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Methods to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 24 May 2021. Because of some unavoidable circumstances, the stroll in interview couldn’t be held on 12 May 2021 and the stroll in interview is to be held on 24 May 2021 at 12:00 Midday onwards for engagement of Docs/Specialist Docs for the COVID Hospital in the District Howrah for COVID-19 associated duties, for two months in phrases of Order vide dated 06 May 2021 of the Secretary to the Govt. of West Bengal, Division of Health & FW, HS (MA) Department.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles