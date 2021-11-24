WBBL 2021 Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 1st overseas and Indian player to won Player of Tournament Trophy she scored 66.50 average runs took 15 wickets in 7th season

Indian women’s T20 cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history on 24 November. She became the first overseas player to be named the Player of the Tournament in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League. Before him, only Australian cricketers have been chosen as the Player of the Tournament in this competition. This is the 7th season of the tournament.

Earlier in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Meg Lenning, Beth Mooney, Amy Satterthwaite, Alice Perry, Sophie Devine have achieved this feat. These are all Australian women cricketers. Lenning won the WBBL 2015–16, Mooney the WBBL 2016-17, Saterthwaite 2017-18, Perry 2018-19 and Sophie Devine the Player of the Tournament in 2019–20 and 2020–21.

Harmanpreet Kaur was a part of Melbourne Renegades this season. The Indian all-rounder outplayed Perth Scorchers’ Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney. Harmanpreet got a total of 31 votes, while her nearest rivals Sophie and Mooney got only 28 votes each. Brisbane Heat’s Grace Harris came third with 25 votes. His teammate Georgia Redmayne received 24 votes. Both of them are also from Australia. South Africa’s Mignon du Preez also got 24 votes. He is a part of this Sydney Thunders.

At the end of each match, votes were cast on a 3–2–1 basis by both standing umpires. This means that a player can get six votes per match. Harmanpreet could not bat in the 43-run loss to Brisbane Heat on Saturday due to illness.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur will be ready for the Challenger match to be held at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Renegades will advance to the final once the Challenger wins. The Renegades will face the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who returned to the WBBL after a two-year absence, is in good form. He scored 399 runs in 11 innings this season at an average of 66.50 and picked up 15 wickets at an impressive economy rate of less than 8 runs per over. He also tops the list of most sixes hitters. He has hit 18 sixes in the tournament.

Harmanpreet’s return to form is also good news for the Indian women’s cricket team. Actually, before WBBL, this star all-rounder, who hailed from Punjab, had not been able to do anything special while playing for the country recently. Harmanpreet Kaur bowled crucial overs of the powerplay for the Renegades in the absence of injured spinner Georgia Wareham and did wonders with the bat as well.