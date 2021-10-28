WBBL 2021 HBHW vs MLSW Indian youngester batswoman Richa Ghosh score run 150 strike rate Hobart Hurricanes broke losing streak reached on top-4 in Points Table

In the 20th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Stars by six wickets. Indian’s young batsman Richa Ghosh played an important role in his victory.

Richa Ghosh, 18, scored runs at a strike rate of 150. After this victory, the Hobart Hurricanes not only broke their losing streak, but also reached the top-4 in the points table of the Women’s Big Bash League. This is his second win in 6 matches. Now he has got 5 points. In this match played at Aurora Stadium in Launceston, Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and decided to bowl.

The team of Melbourne Stars, who came to bat first, scored 144 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Hobart Hurricanes scored 147 runs for 4 wickets in 19.2 overs and won the match. Risha Ghosh hit the winning boundary. He played an innings of 24 not out in 16 balls with the help of 4 fours. Richa Ghosh had earlier scored 46 off 46 balls in the match against Sydney Sixers. Then he hit 3 sixes and a four during his innings.

South African cricketer Mignon du Preez was adjudged the player of the match. He scored 62 runs in 45 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Captain and wicketkeeper Russell Priest scored 23 runs in 27 balls with the help of 5 fours. Nicola Carey was run out for 24 runs in 23 balls. Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Day took one wicket each for Melbourne Stars.

Earlier, Melbourne Stars had a good start. His openers Elyse Villani and Annabel Sutherland shared a 48-run partnership for the first wicket in 7.5 overs.

However, after the dismissal of Sutherland, Melbourne Stars lost two more wickets within 9 runs. Sutherland was dismissed for 12 runs in 27 balls. At the same time, Villani scored 35 runs in 29 balls with the help of 6 fours. Captain Meg Lanning could only score 3 runs.

After this, middle-order batsman Maia Boucher and Kim Garth shared a 60-ball 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Melbourne Stars was able to make a respectable score of 144 runs only on the basis of the partnership of these two.

Mayiya was dismissed for 42 runs in 33 balls. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes. Garath remained unbeaten on 44. He hit 6 fours during his 29-ball innings. For Hobart Hurricanes, Tayla Vlaeminck took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Molly Strano of Australia also managed to take a wicket.