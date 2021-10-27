WBBL 2021 Jemima Rodriguez hits 50 in 37 ball Smriti Mandhana stormy fifty in vain Melbourne Renegades reach Top-2 Sydney Thunder lost 3rd match in row Watch Video

Melbourne Renegades reached number two with this win. He now has 7 points. Sydney Thunder is yet to open its account. They have lost 4 out of 5 matches so far. One match was cancelled. This is his third consecutive defeat.

Melbourne Renegades defeated Sydney Thunder by 9 runs in the 19th match of Women’s Big Bash League 2021. In this match, there was a collision between India’s two openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemima Rodriguez. Jemima got the bet in this.

Jemima Rodriguez scored an unbeaten 75 off 56 balls with the help of 9 fours. This has been the reason that the stormy fifty of Smriti Mandhana went in vain. Jemima Rodriguez was named player of the match.

Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to bat. Melbourne Renegades scored 142 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Sydney Thunder could only manage 133 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

With this win, Melbourne Renegades moved up to the second position in the tournament points table. This is his third win in 5 matches. He has 7 points. At the same time, Sydney Thunder has not been able to open its account in the tournament so far. Sydney Thunder has played 5 matches so far. He has lost 4 of these matches, while one match was canceled. This is his third consecutive defeat.

For Sydney Thunder, Mandhana scored 64 runs in 44 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six. He completed his fifty in 34 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur bowled Mandhana. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the team’s second highest scorer.

He scored 23 runs in 10 balls with the help of 4 fours. Apart from them, only Phoebe Litchfield (14) and Corinne Hall (10) could touch the double figure. Courtney Webb took 3 wickets for 21 runs in 3 overs for Melbourne Renegades.

Indian women’s T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur also managed to take a wicket. Apart from them, Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molyneux, Carly Lesson and Ella Hayward also managed to take one wicket each.

‘What I like is the set with your Wali,’ says Kapil Sharma when Harmanpreet Kaur stopped in the show itself

Earlier, Jemima along with Josephine Dole shared an 84-run partnership for the first wicket in 11.1 overs for Melbourne Renegades. Josephine Dole scored 37 runs in 34 balls with the help of 4 fours. Apart from these two, only Jess Duffin could touch the tens figure. Duffin scored 11 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur of Melbourne Renegades also scored 3 runs.