WBBL 2021 lesbian couple Dane van Niekerk wife Marizanne Kapp Husband clash in Women’s T20 League final Both had batted together in T20 World Cup too

All-rounder Dane Van Niekerk of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 team Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers all-rounder Maryjane Cap is a married couple. Dane van Niekerk has also been named South Africa’s top female cricketer for the 2017-18 season.

The final match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 is to be played between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers at the Perth Stadium in Perth from 1:40 PM IST on November 27.

Perth Scorchers topped the points table with 20 points and secured a place in the final. At the same time, Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 9 wickets in the Challenger match and made it to the title match.

The special feature of this women’s 20 league final is that the husband and wife will play against each other. Don’t be surprised, this is exactly sixteen annas true. You must be thinking that what is the work of men in women’s cricket match. So we will solve this problem for you. Actually, Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Dane van Niekerk and Perth Scorchers all-rounder Marijanne Kapp are married couples (gay).

Both are South African cricketers. Both the players got married in July 2018 in the presence of their close friends, family and fellow cricketers of the South African team. Dane van Niekerk has also been named South Africa’s top female cricketer for the 2017-18 season.

Dane van Niekerk and Maryjane Kapp are the first married couple to have batted together in an ICC tournament. Both of them batted together in the match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup played in 2018 and also led their team to victory.

Before Dan van Niekerk and Maryjane Kapp, New Zealand’s Amy Sutherwaite and Lee Tahuhu married in 2017. Amy and Lee Tahuhu have also played together for New Zealand at the international level. Let us tell you that during the 2009 Women’s World Cup, Van Niekerk and Maryjane Kapp made their international debuts within two days.

Dane van Niekerk made his debut in the match against West Indies on 8 March, while Cap was handed the South African cricket team’s cap during the match against South Africa on 10 March. Maryjane Kapp and her wife Van Niekerk also took their 50th T20 International wickets in the same match.