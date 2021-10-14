WBBL 2021 On Debut Shafali Verma fail with bat Australian pacer Mitchell Starc wife Alyssa Healy hits 50 in 24 balls Sydney Sixers start with a win Watch Video

India’s young batsman Shafali Verma could not make her debut in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) memorable. However, his team Sydney Sixers started the tournament with a win. Sydney Sixers registered a six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in a rain-hit match in Hobart on Thursday.

Sydney Sixers got two points from this win. His second match is now against the Hobart Hurricanes on October 17. This match is also to be played in Hobart itself. Sydney Sixers had to achieve the target of 100 runs in 11 overs to win. However, 17-year-old opener Shafali could only manage eight runs in 10 balls. It also includes a four.

Shafali Verma got out in the fourth over. She gets bowled in an attempt to play a big shot off Annabel Sutherland. He put on a 40-run partnership for the first wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Alyssa Healy (57 runs off 27 balls with 11 fours) before being dismissed.

Alyssa Healy, wife of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, completed her fifty in 24 balls. The Sydney Sixers were on their way to an easy victory, but they lost three quick wickets including Healy. In such a situation, Nicole Bolton (seven not out) and Angela Rikes (three not out) took the team to the target.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, Melbourne Stars scored 99 for one in the allotted 11 overs, opener Alice Villani scored 54 not out off 31 balls. This included his five fours and a six.

Captain Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 23 runs. Sutherland scored 14 runs before being run out. Another Indian left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, playing for Sydney Sixers, conceded 15 runs in two overs. However, she could not succeed in sending a single batsman to the pavilion.