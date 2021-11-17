WBBL 2021 Smriti Mandhana hit stormy century but Sydney Thunder Women lost match Harmanpreet Kaur scored 150 strike rate runs Melbourne Renegades reached on top

Melbourne Renegades defeated Sydney Thunder by 4 runs in the 48th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. In this match played at Harup Park in Mackay, Queensland, it rained for fours and sixes. The special thing is that India’s star women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur took the responsibility of uncovering the bowlers on behalf of both the teams.

While Smriti Mandhana of Sydney Thunder hit a stormy century, Harmanpreet Kaur of Melbourne Renegades played an unbeaten innings of 81 runs at a strike rate of around 150. A total of 39 fours and 7 sixes were hit during the match. Mandhana became the first Indian to score a century in the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Four centuries have been scored so far this season.

Before Smriti, Australia’s Beth Mooney, New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and her compatriot Rachel Priest had scored centuries this season. With this win Melbourne Renegades moved to the top of the points table. He now has 18 points in 12 matches. This is his third consecutive win in a way.

His last defeat came on 3 November at the hands of the Perth Scorchers. They have since defeated Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars on 6 and 7 November respectively. He was also scheduled to play the Melbourne Stars on November 11, but had to be canceled due to rain.

Talking about the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades, Hannah Darlington won the toss and elected to bowl. Electing to bat first, Melbourne Renegades scored 175 for 4 in 20 overs.

Despite Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten century (114 not out, 64 balls, 14 fours, 3 sixes) coming out to chase the target, Sydney Thunder could only manage 171 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. This is the joint highest score by any player in an innings in the Women’s Big Bash League. Earlier, Ashleigh Gardner of Australia has also played an innings of 114 runs in 52 balls. This is Mandhana’s first century in this tournament.

Melbourne Renegades had a poor start in this match. Melbourne Renegades lost their first wicket in the form of Jemimah Rodriguez off the fourth ball. Carle Leeson, who came in his place, could not do any miracle and returned to the pavilion after scoring 7 runs. Melbourne Renegades lost 2 wickets in 9 runs in 2 overs.

After this, Harmanpreet Kaur shared 91 runs in 67 balls for the third wicket with opener Evelyn Jones. Evelyn Jones was dismissed for 42 runs in 33 balls in 13.1 overs. Jess Duffin, who came in his place, played well with Harmanpreet Kaur and took the score to 175 runs. She got out on the last ball of the innings. He scored 33 runs in 22 balls.

Sydney Thunder got off to a good start. Smriti Mandhana and Sammy-Jo-Johansson put on 31 runs for the first wicket in 5 overs. Sammy-Jo-Johansson departs after scoring 12 runs. Phoebe Litchfield, who came to bat in his place, returned to the pavilion after scoring a run.

Wicketkeeper Tahila Wilson came to bat in place of Litchfield. However, Smriti Mandhana started hitting long shots keeping the strike with her for most of the time. He completed his fifty off 31 balls. Sydney Thunder needed 13 runs in the last over.

This time Harmanpreet Kaur became an obstacle in her path. Mandhana played 4 balls from Harmanpreet but could only manage 6 runs and Melbourne Renegades won by 4 runs in a thrilling match. Tahila Wilson remained unbeaten on 38 off 39 balls. Smriti Mandhana was adjudged player of the match.