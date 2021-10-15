WBBL After Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma sign up for Sydney Thunder Sydney Sixers confirms India Youth pair Shafali Verma Radha Yadav for Womens Big Bash League

Sydney Sixers have signed young sensation Shafali Verma and talented spinner Radha Yadav. Sydney Sixers gave this information on Monday 27 September. A day earlier, Sydney Thunder had confirmed the signing of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

After India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana and brilliant all-rounder Deepti Sharma, now young sensation Shafali Verma and spinner Radha Yadav have also got the ‘lottery’. Don’t be surprised, they haven’t got any jackpot, but the happiness they get is no less than a lottery. Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav will now be seen spreading their flair in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers have signed a deal with these two young players of India. Sydney Sixers gave this information on Monday i.e. 27 September 2021. A day earlier, Sydney Thunder had confirmed the signing of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. India’s youngest debutante in international cricket, Shafali had performed brilliantly on Australian pitches in the T20 World Cup last year.

Shafali topped the ICC rankings in this format. Due to her innings in T20 matches, she recently played for ‘Birmingham Phoenix’ in ‘The Hundred’. He also played an important role in India’s victory by scoring a half-century in the One Day International match against Australia on Sunday i.e. 26 September 2021. Shefali, who has been steadily increasing in her achievements, has now also secured her first WBBL deal.

In a conversation with cricket website Cricbuzz, Shafali Verma said about playing in WBBL, ‘This is a very good opportunity for me. My goal is just to enjoy my game, make some new friends and have fun. I want to play WBBL. I want to assure myself. I just want to believe in myself.

Sydney Sixers head coach Ben Sawyer has praised the youngster for India, describing him as fearless. Sawyer said, she hits different areas of the field. She plays a different shot than the other three girls batting at the top-4. It was the experience I had with her in Birmingham Phoenix, that she wanted to learn, she wanted to get better. She wants to grow as a player and as a person.

Radha Yadav, who is part of the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Australia, is also set to make her first appearance in the WBBL. Radha Yadav, 21, said, “Many young Indian girls want to play in WBBL. This is a very standard tournament. I am very happy to be a part of Sydney Sixers this year.

Ben Sawyer praised Radha Yadav a lot. He said, “Radha brings a skill that we never had in the Sixers and it is very exciting. I think a left arm spinner is very important in WBBL. Being a world class bowler is a huge opportunity for this team. She has also batted in the middle order for India so she works a lot with the bat.