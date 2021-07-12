WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Out Download admit card for WBJEE from wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Out: The admit card for WBJEE has been released on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 17th July 2021.

WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Out: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination 2021 (WBJEE 2021). The admit cards are available on the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for this exam can download their admit card by visiting the website.

Read More: Goa Board 10th Result 2021: 10th Result will be announced in a while, check from gbshse.gov.in

How to download admit card

Candidates who are appearing in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, first of all visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in to download their admit card. Then click on the WBJEE link in the Examination section available on the homepage. Now a new tab will open. Click on the download admit card link given here. Now you will see two option to download admit card. Candidates should choose between Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. Now sign in by entering your credentials. After signing in the admit card will be displayed on the computer or laptop screen. Candidates should download it and keep a print copy with them for future reference. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official port gbshsegoa.net.

Read More: UP B.Ed Exam date 2021: B.Ed entrance exam date 30th July, read full details here

Exam on 17th July

Examination West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2021. As per the pre-scheduled schedule, this exam was to be conducted on July 11, 2021. But later the board changed the exam date. The process of online application on the official website for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination was started from February 23, 2021. As per the predetermined date, the last date to apply was March 23, 2021. Which was later extended to March 30, 2021. At the same time, the window was opened on March 31, 2021 to amend the application form. Candidates were given a chance till April 2 to make corrections in their application forms.

Read More: JEE Main phase 3rd 2021: Admit card for April session to be issued on July 15, download from jeemain.nta.nic.in