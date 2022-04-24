WBJEE Admission Card 2022: State Engineering Entrance Exam Admission Card Published, How To Download – wbjee Admission Card 2022 Released Here How To Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued the State Joint Entrance Examination Admission Card (WBJEE Admission Card 2022). Students appearing for the Engineering Entrance Exam can download the admission form by visiting the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The joint entrance examination will be conducted offline on April 30 (WBJEE date 2022). Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the entrance examination will have two papers in which Paper 1 will be for Mathematics and Paper 2 will be for Physics and Chemistry. The exam, scheduled for April 30, was earlier scheduled for April 23, but was postponed due to some reasons.

How To Download WBJEE Admission Card 2022 Admission Card

Step 1- First of all go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2- Then go to the home page and login with WBJEE application number and password along with credentials.

Step 3- Then click on the specified link and download WBJEE Admission Card 2022.

Step 4- Take a print out of the soft copy and take it to the examination center.

Students appearing for CBSE and CISCE 12th exams are demanding postponement of WBJEE 2022. The students said that the date of the entrance examination was in conflict with the dates of the board examination. CBSE and CISCE 12th exams (CBSE, CISCE 12th exams date 2022) will start from 26th April 2022. WBJEEB will create two merit lists for announcing General Merit Rank (GMR) for Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR rank will only be used for access to pharmacy programs, while the GMR will be used for access to pharmacy, engineering, architecture and technology.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programs in government and self-financed institutions and universities in West Bengal. Candidates who are eligible in WBJEE 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counseling process and proceed with the admission process.